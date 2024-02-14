President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), announced that next week a presidential decree in which the subsidy on electricity consumptionwhich for now, will benefit the population of the state of Sonoraas well as Baja California.

According to the executive, this decision will imply an impact on the company's income. Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)but this subsidy is going to be granted, and with the signing of this decree, it would prevent each year from having to negotiate new electricity subsidies in these states.

According to the president, this is in response to the efforts made by the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montañobefore the CFE and the Ministry of Finance, in search of benefiting the population in the face of the high and extreme temperatures that are recorded in the region during the summer and that increase the consumption of electrical energy.

The president reported that next weekend he will tour Sonora to deliver the aqueduct that was built for the Yaqui people, and that said decree will probably be signed.

“It is very likely, now that I am going to Sonora, a decree will be signed so that (the subsidy) is not signed year after year, but rather that it is legally established,” he said. AMLO.

He mentioned that for now this subsidy will benefit the state of Sonora, but it is also intended to be established in other states of the Republic.

“It is likely that other states will be included where it is supported year after year and what we want is to establish it, in the case of Baja California the same and other states,” he explained.

The president also expressed that “in the neoliberal period the word subsidy was demonized as if it were not the function of the government to support the people, the people.

“In the case of the countryside, producers were left without support while the borders were opened and they began to compete,” he added.

He also pointed out that in the United States all producers receive subsidies, “they receive about 50% of the subsidy of their production cost and here the producer was left to his own devices,” he indicated.

About the amount of subsidy For this year, the president said that this information could be released at the end of the month.