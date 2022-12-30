The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will meet on January 9 with his US counterpart Joe Bidein a bilateral meeting to address important issues for both nations.

It was during the morning lecture from National Palace of this December 29, where the president reviewed some of the issues that he will deal with the executive of the United States, in favor of the commercial relationship.

One of the most prominent is to seek greater economic and commercial integration of North America and all the countries of the continent, as well as the self-sufficiency of Mexico in certain sectors with import substitution.

“Greater economic integration between North America and all of America, of the entire continent. Greater economic and commercial integration. Seeking self-sufficiency, substituting imports. More development for the American continent,” said López Obrador.

It will also seek to end inequalities between the countries of Latin America and the Caribbeanwith a project similar to the one established by the US president Kennedy, called Alliance for Progress.

“A plan to combat inequalities in Latin America and the Caribbean, something similar to what the Alliance for Progress was, in the time of President Kennedy, because since then nothing has been done,” said the president.

Said meeting between López Obrador and Joe Biden will take place in Mexico City, in which different government authorities from both countries will be present as part of the exchange of ideas.