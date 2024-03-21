President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He stated this Thursday that he will receive the mother search engine Ceci Flores in due course, when the elections are over, because for now he does not want to touch the issue due to the political electoral season.

“With great respect, I tell you that I will receive it in due time, that we are doing our job,” said the president in his morning press conference, from Santa María del Camino, Oaxaca.

López Obrador mentioned that there is a plan to search for missing people and that the entire government is working on it, and for now thousands have already been located.

“We have found around 20 thousand, but since there is a political electoral season we do not want to touch the issue or be used, because you see how conservatives are, they become feminists, they become defenders of human rights, they become environmentalists, according to what is best for them,” said the man from Tabasco.

“Everyone knows that we have differences with them, because they are two different and opposing national projects. There is talk of a dirty war against us, not only is it talked about, I wish it would remain in theory, but they put the dirty war into practice , they have control, more than ever, of the media.

As it is election season, López Obrador added, the advertising agreements for the election season are very juicy.

“It has been proven that millions of pesos are being spent on dirty wars, nothing more than this AMLOPresidentNarco They already have millions of mentions,” said the Chief Executive. “It is already in the first places in China, in India, in all of Latin America. So that's why.”

The President pointed out that he will receive Ceci Flores, a searching mother who during the week has insisted on a hearing, as soon as the electoral process passes. “In any case, we are going to receive it (…), there are two months left, it won't be long.”

Then María Guadalupe Aguilar Jaúregui, founder of the organization Familias Unidas por Nuestros Desaparecidos Jalisco, who was awarded by King Felipe VI with the King of Spain Human Rights Award, made reference.

“I don't know if she was the one who was in Spain with the king, because there was a search lady who was awarded, because they are going to accuse me there with the king of Spain. The only person they are not going to accuse me with is Pope Francis, or whatever.” they better go but he doesn't pay attention to them,” said the president.