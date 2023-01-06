Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will go personally to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) to receive their counterparts from the United States and Canada, Joe Biden and Justin Trudeaurespectively, during their visit to the North American Leaders Summit.

In La Mañanera, and after confirming the Joe Biden’s arrival at AIFAForeign Minister Marcelo Ebrard released part of the agenda of AMLO during the visit of President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau.

Ebrard highlighted that, for the first time, Andrés Manuel will go to the Felipe Ángeles to receive both leadersdespite the fact that the air complex has been used by other leaders, such as Gabriel Boric, from Chile and Gustavo Petro from Colombia, for their arrival in Mexico.

It will be this Sunday, January 8, when AMLO Together with the Mexican entourage, they receive Joe Biden at the AIFA. His landing is scheduled at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of his visit to Mexico.

Meanwhile he Prime Minister Justin Trudeauwill arrive in Mexico until Monday, January 9, on a flight that will also be received by the Mexican president at around 2:40 p.m.

meeting program

Despite receiving both leaders at AIFA, AMLO will hold a formal act for Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau to enter the National Palace, where they will hold bilateral and trilateral meetings.

First of all, on Monday, January 9, Andrés Manuel will receive Joe Biden at the National Palace at 4:15 p.m. The official photograph will be taken with President López Obrador and at 4:30 p.m. there will be a talk between the leaders and their wives.

At 5:00 p.m., the bilateral meeting between Mexico and the United States will take place. It is estimated that at 6:35 p.m. the arrival of the Prime Minister of Canada and his wife at the National Palace, where they will be received by the Mexican presidential couple.

It will be on Tuesday, January 10, when the activities for the North American Leaders Summit will begin at the National Palace with a speech to the media at 3:30 p.m. in the central courtyard.

Finally, on the 11th, Mexico will hold its bilateral meeting with the Canadian delegation, where a very significant memorandum of understanding will be signed between the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples and the Canadian equivalent body.