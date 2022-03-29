CDMX.- I know will meet today President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador governor of JaliscoEnrique Alfaro Ramírez and with the governor of New Lion, Samuel Garcia to treat the water shortage in both states, between 10 and 11 in the morning.

This was announced by the President of the Republic, in his press conference morning the tuesday march 29in response to reporter Cynthia Cerda’s question about whether the president is aware of the problem of water scarcity in Nuevo León

The reporter recalled that the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia has reached a agreement from National Water Comission for New Lion for water to be lent Panuco River in Vera Cruz and redirect it to the north state

“Today I have a meeting, we are going to meet the governor of Nuevo León and the governor of Jaliscoand in both cases, the main issue is water, more than corresponds in Nuevo León, although the problem of lack of water in Jalisco is also being addressed.”

In the case of Nuevo León there is a joint plan that has been applied, I assure you that the federal government has already invested approximately 2 billion pesos for the water supply of the Metropolitan Zone of Monterrey, explained the president.

AMLO also commented that it will be attended, if needed with more resources to solve the shortage problem of water, and that prioritizing above all else, “that people have water, The first thing is the right to water, it is a human right.” he emphasized.

In Jalisco, the problem of water scarcity has to do with the decrease in levels in dams since the end of the rains in February and they have met before President López Obrador and the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, on their visits to the dam The Zapotillowhere the problem has been dealt with.