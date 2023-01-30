Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorPresident of Mexico, will meet with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, to discuss matters related to the sale of Banamex.

jane fraser and his team, will be received by AMLO in the National Palace after his request for the meeting, a meeting in which Rogelio de la O, head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, will also participate.

“They requested an interview, the lady will be with us. I am going to receive her together with the Secretary of the Treasury (Rogelio Ramírez de la O), and surely she is going to discuss the issue of the bank that is being sold, so Banamex”, he declared from La Mañanera.

President Andrés Manuel reiterated his wish that Banamex be sold to a Mexican and that the transaction be completed as soon as possible, helping in any way possible.

“Hopefully, we want it, that this is resolved soon for the benefit of the banking system and our country, and that Mexicans are the ones who stay with the bank, who buy the majority shares of the bank, which is what we are proposing” , he pointed out.

Sale of Banamex

The financial director of CitigroupMark Mason, stated that the company is close to reaching an agreement for the sale of its Banamex unit.

During Citi’s results conference at the end of 2022, Mason indicated that the company is following a dual process that includes both the sale of the business in Mexico and a possible Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The sales process citibanamex is underway, but the exact date of the deal is uncertain, Mason said.

Citi announced last year that it was looking to exit its consumer banking and small and medium-sized businesses in Mexico, while maintaining its institutional presence in the country.

For the deal, Citigroup is in advanced talks with Grupo Mexico, Bloomberg reported last month.