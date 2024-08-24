Ciudad Juarez.- With the upcoming conclusion of President López Obrador’s administration, a little more than half of Chihuahuans believe that the president has fought corruption very well. However, this perception is 13 percentage points lower than the figure with which he started six years ago.

According to the sixth National Survey on Corruption and Impunity 2019 – 2024, by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption, in 2019 the approval of the inhabitants of Chihuahua in the fight against corruption by the federal government was 72 percent; while for this year it is 59 percent.

In addition, López Obrador’s term will end with an overall approval rating of 80 percent, compared to the 81 percent score he obtained in 2019, which was the highest peak he reached during his entire six-year term.

At the national level, although the president has emphasized that one of the main objectives of his administration is to generate well-being in the country, 45 percent do not believe that there are results in this regard, compared to 44 percent who think there are.

For their part, 5 out of 10 Mexicans believe that there have been results in the fight against corruption, while the management of education is the area best evaluated by the president.

The perception of insecurity as the main problem affecting the country has reached its highest point since the Reforma series began in 1994.

Most people believe that previous governments are the main cause of the current insecurity, and only 9 percent blame the president. A third believe that both previous governments and the current president are responsible.

74 percent of Mexicans believe that violence against women has increased in the last year and 6 out of 10 think that this is due to impunity and not to the neoliberal model implemented by previous governments. (Pavel Juárez)

Despite the president’s shortcomings in his administration, his personal image is highly regarded. Most people perceive him as likeable, fair, honest and capable of governing, among other attributes.

Halfway through his term, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s job approval rating showed a drop of 9 percentage points compared to the measurement of December 2021. (Pavel Juárez)