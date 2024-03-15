The president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will have a private agenda today, in the capital of Sinaloa. Until yesterday, the list of activities that the president will lead to inspect the health infrastructure was kept under strict reserve. It was only known that He will be at the new general hospital at noon. The discretion is due to a supposed policy in accordance with the electoral ban. Be?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be in the state capital today to inspect public health services In Sinaloa. You may think that Sinaloans enjoy good medical care and decent facilities, like in Denmark. However, someone must tell him that the Social Security clinics in Mazatlán need, in addition to his attention, a budget and specialist doctors to consult the dozens of adults who suffer an ordeal every day to have a medical appointment.

The regularization of jet skis recommends Health Jurisdiction IIIbecause the actions that are implemented to prevent accidents During the Easter holiday period they are summarized in strategies outside the water, however, on beaches, the use of this type of units is becoming more and more common, which according to Julio César López Ramos, head of the Jurisdiction, are a potential risk for tragic accidents, because they are mainly used by minors or people under the influence of alcohol. It is here where he called on the population and competent authorities to be responsible on this issue and avoid events to regret.

Today a day of spirometry will begin in Guasavewhich has the endand detect respiratory diseases for free, especially among young people, who, due to the use of vaping devices, are at risk of developing health problems related to the lungs in the coming years. Ernesto Rubio Castro, director of the Urban Health Center, pointed out that through this event they seek to detect diseases such as asthma and COPD, which are chronic-degenerative respiratory conditions, and although this is usually done with older adults, now They also include young people, due to the high rate of tobacco consumption and also because they use the famous vaping devices.

Health Sector officials in Ahome were concerned due to the upward trend ofthe cases of dengue. There are already 13 so far this year. Some may consider that there are not many, but it is marking because there are more than those who took place last year. The good thing is that they have not worsened. That is why they say that the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction in northern Sinaloa, Víctor Manuel Lim, reinforced cleaning tasks to eradicate the dengue-transmitting mosquito. They want to contain the trend.