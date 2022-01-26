Mexico City.- The President AMLO indicated that he could ask the Power of attorney the facilitation of sale of Banamexbefore the litigations that could exist between the corporation and those interested in acquiring the bank.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitate the sale of Banamexconsidering that the company should be Mexicanized.

“We are going to facilitate procedures to speed up the sale of Banamex, so that there are no dilatory practices,” declared the federal president.

In addition, AMLO listed a series of conditions, which, in his opinion, must be met by whoever intends to acquire Banamex, which are:

That the new owners be Mexican majority partners

Those who buy have the economic solvency to support customers

That they do not have debts with the SAT

That they pay their taxes to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)

That the artistic cultural fund of Banamex be for the enjoyment and benefit of Mexicans with works, museums and exhibitions

The chief executive stressed that it is sought that history does not repeat itself with the first the previous sale of Banamexwhere buyers did not pay the necessary taxes, as part of the corruption that existed in the government.

The president’s statement came after he was questioned about the interest of Amado Yanezowner of Oceanography, to acquire Banamex, recalling that the businessman gave watches to officials worth one million dollars each.

Thus AMLO He stressed that it is of great interest that the sale of Banamex be carried out under the supervision of the authorities and under the pertinent legal framework.

“We care a lot about it for a few reasons and we think an exemplary sale can be done in a respectful way,” he reiterated.

On January 21 of this year, a judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City granted precautionary measures to Oceanografía to stop the sale of Banamex by Citigroup until a pending lawsuit is resolved.