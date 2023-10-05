President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his concern about the recent decision of the United States government to expand the border wall and noted that he will address the issue during his meeting with a high-level delegation from Washington, led by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

In his morning press conference, the president highlighted that this decision is contrary to the previous position of US President Joe Biden, who had suspended the construction of the wall and had sought alternatives to address border security.

Until now, Biden was the only US president who had not promoted the construction of a border wall.

The Biden government justified this measure as an urgent response to stop illegal border entries. To carry out the wall expansion in Texas, nearly twenty federal laws and regulations were repealed, including some related to the environment.

Over the years, different American presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, have built fences and walls on the border with Mexico to control immigration. Donald Trump, in particular, made the construction of the wall one of the pillars of his policy and stated that Mexico would pay for it.

When he became president, Biden suspended the construction of the wall and stopped the diversion of funds for its financing. However, he has now decided to use an allocation of fiscal year 2019 funds, allocated while Trump was in office, to expand the wall in the Rio Grande Valley, an area with a high flow of illegal immigration.

This decision comes at a time when migration and border security have become thorny issues for the Biden administrationas the number of migrants arriving at the border without proper documentation has increased in recent weeks.

Additionally, former President Trump has reacted to the news, arguing that this decision shows that he was right to build the wall and accusing Biden of allowing large numbers of illegal migrants to arrive in the country.

The meeting between López Obrador and the United States delegation will also address other issues, such as migration and fentanyl trafficking, in a context in which both countries seek to find solutions to common challenges in the border region.