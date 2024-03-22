President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Friday, March 22, that what makes Cuitláhuac García different from other governors of Veracruz is that he is not corrupt, and expressed his full support for the state leader.

Now it is different and that is why we are very happy that Cuitláhuac now governs honestly, said the Tabasco native in his morning press conference, from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

The head of the Executive mentioned that previously the governors of Veracruz lived in large residences, in apartments abroad, with yachts and luxuries, and full of privileges and attention.

“He is also, I reiterate, a great governor, they have our support, our full support and I am just going to give you one piece of information, just one. What makes Cuitláhuac different, different from other governors? He is not corrupt, and that throughout Mexico, but in Veracruz, because of what was experienced for decades, it is something exceptional, unique,” he explained.

“Of course they had already made a lot of progress in internalizing the idea, the criterion, that corruption was normal, natural, that anyone who didn't steal was considered a fool.”

Look at how they had made so much progress in perverting public life, López Obrador added, fortunately all this is now behind us; Before, they stole and did not even lose their respectability, they were even made an example of.

“Now honesty is being exalted, the greatest wealth of Mexico is the honesty of our people, that is why they have resisted, even though they have wanted to impose corruption as a government, they have not been able to,” said the president.

If we are now doing well economically, socially, politically, it is because we said zero corruption, zero impunity, that is the key, the President stressed.

Mexico's problem is not the lack of natural resources, it is not its people, who are good and hardworking, Mexico's problem was corruption, that is the central issue, said López Obrador. “Don't forget it, because the matter wasn't even touched on before.”

Veracruz is sixth in the crime of extortion, with an upward trend; also growing, drug trafficking.