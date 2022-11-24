CDMX.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) welcomed the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lassoin a ceremony held at the National Palace for his official visit to Mexico.

This Thursday, November 24, 2022, AMLO led the welcome ceremony for Guillermo Lassowho arrived at the night before to negotiate a trade agreement between Mexico and Ecuadoras well as the entry of his country into the Pacific Alliance.

At 11:00 a.m., López Obrador, accompanied by his wifeto Beatriz Gutiérrez Müllerreceived at the Puerta de Honor de National Palace the Ecuadorian president, who also attended accompanied by his wife María de Lourdes Alcívaren.

After a mutual greeting in the Patio de Honor, the presidents of Mexico and Ecuador listened to the national anthems of both countries as part of the protocol of the official welcome ceremony.

Subsequently, AMLO and Lasso withdrew with their entourage to talk behind closed doors at the historic venue, where they are expected to discuss a possible trade agreement between the two nations, as well as Ecuador’s interest in joining the Pacific alliance.

After the welcome ceremony, AMLO and Lasso withdrew with their entourage to talk. Photo: Darkroom

The Ecuadorian president landed on the night of November 23 at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), where he was received by the Director General for South America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Martin Borrego Llorente.

Besides his wife, William Lasso He was accompanied by his entourage, made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Juan Carlos Holguin; the Minister of Production, Julio Jose Pradoand the head of presidential security, Miguel Baldeonamong other Ecuadorian officials.

Through his social networks, the president of Ecuadro said that he would take advantage of his official visit to Mexico to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between both countries.

Initially, Lasso planned to attend the Pacific Alliance Summit together with his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodrigo Chaves, as both nations aspire to join as members. However, the meeting was postponed because the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was not allowed to travel.

Instead, the Summit will take place shortly in Lima, Peru, where Castillo will assume the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance.

We recommend you read: