Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola assured that President AMLO “was very grateful” to businessman Daniel Chávezowner of Grupo Vidanta, who apparently benefits from the president’s accusations against Xcaret for “ecocide”, in response to criticism against the Mayan Train.

Through his column published on May 3, 2022, Loret de Mola stressed that in recent weeks the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has launched a smear campaign against Grupo Xcaret and Grupo Palace, the two main competitors of Daniel Chávez’s Grupo Vidanta.

He recalled that the businessman “threw a lifeline” at AMLO during the scandal over his son’s “gray house” Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran in Houston, since “Chavez’s family issued a statement saying that he worked for them in Texas,” at a company whose website was created just a few hours earlier.

Although Chávez’s action did not manage to placate the scandal, Loret de Mola pointed out that for President López Obrador “the intention is what counts“, for which he “was very grateful” to the businessman, so much so that he left him to charge of supervising the Mayan Train.

“It looks like he was very grateful with Daniel Chávez Morán (…) So under the mantle of ‘love is paid with love’, López Obrador has corresponded to Chávez Morán his effort and loyalty in the case of the ‘grey house’. The National Palace has launched a smear campaign against the two main competitors of Vidanta Group: Grupo Xcaret and Grupo Palace,” wrote the journalist.

Loret de Mola stressed that in recent weeks AMLO has attacked Xcaret at least six days since La Mañanera, accusing the company of causing great environmental damage and even being behind the campaign save me from the trainin which celebrities and environmentalists denounced the ecological damage caused by Section 5 of the Mayan Train.

In the morning conference on April 25, a reporter accused the owner of Grupo Palace of having received contracts for 178 million pesos during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón for works that he never delivered, and stated that it is the same businessman who “provides money to those who are in the Mayan Train opposition campaign”.

The statement aroused the interest of President López Obrador, who took advantage of the comment to sentence: “they were looting, stealing and there was impunity,” despite the fact that the businessman later clarified that he has never had construction contracts because his business it is only touristic, the Latinus journalist reported.

“Nothing that matters to López Obrador: the blow was given. There will be someone who, with two grams of malice, says that went from president to lobbyist for Vidanta“Loret de Mola asserted about AMLO for his closeness to Daniel Chávez.