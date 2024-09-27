Quintana Roo, Mexico.– The National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar) indicated that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in matters of road safety and maintenance, was the responsibility of freight transportation permit holders.

“It is a reality that in these last six years, security is not an issue that we have to boast about. Violence has increased and that does not keep us calm,” said the national president of the organization Miguel Ángel Martínez Millán.

Within the framework of the “National Convention 2024”, organized by the Chamber, he pointed out that it is imperative to address the issue of road safety because the operators of the units cannot circulate with peace of mind that they are not going to be assaulted and are not at risk. its integrity. “That the owners of the merchandise have the certainty that their products are not going to be stolen and that we as transporters have the peace of mind that our personnel and assets are safe,” he commented.

The transportation leader indicated that transportation companies allocate an average of between 3 and 8 percent of their operating costs to safety, a percentage that varies according to the size of each company.

When questioned about the feeling of the transportation sector with the current Government, and what they expect from the next Administration, he mentioned that the balance of the outgoing authorities is a pending issue for the road network given that the roads did not receive maintenance. “It is something that has to be resolved because our business is on the country’s roads, they are the working area of ​​our machines (trucks). It is something that we have pending, but there are only a few hours left and we do not believe that there is any benefit in talking about it.” of what has already happened. Now we have to talk about what has to happen,” he said. He trusted that the Government of Claudia Sheinbaum would reverse the trend that did not help cargo transportation permit holders this Six-Year Term. “That gives us the certainty to understand that our anguish is going to change the course of what we have heard these last six years. We are in a positive mode in how and how we are going to contribute to the new Government,” he said. Martínez Millán commented that another of the problems facing the sector is the deficit of truck operators, which reaches 56 thousand vacant positions. Fernando Con y Ledesma, president of the Mexican Association of Shipping Agents (Amanac), said that one of the issues that remain pending is the approval of administrative procedures in the national port system. While the National Chamber of Passenger and Tourism Transportation (Canapat) indicated that among the requests it has for the Sheimbaum Government is a vehicle renewal program. “In the Chamber we have 40 thousand buses but at the national level there are more than 180 thousand buses according to data from the General Directorate of Federal Motor Transportation (DGAF), so we believe that having a renewal program is an important aspect,” said Luis Antonio. Zaldivar, national president of the organization. He indicated that in the summer, the climate issue has been a factor that has had a 5 percent downward impact on the operation of federal passenger transportation permit holders.