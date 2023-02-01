Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador indicated that the Federal Government already will not start public works that they will not be ready by the time the president ends his six-year term in December 2024.

In La Mañanera on this February 1st, AMLO He reiterated that during his government, he intends not to leave unfinished works, so he will no longer commit to starting new ones, with just over a year left in power.

“Time is running out and we have a lot of work that we need to finish,” he declared from the Treasury Room of the National Palace.

The statements of AMLO They were questioned about the cancellation of the light rail that was intended to be built in Xalapa, Veracruz, regretting that the project was not going to be carried out, since he considered that it would help the citizens a lot.

“They are very good, hard-working people and have always supported us,” said the federal president.

However, AMLO stressed that, despite the cancellation, the state of Veracruz will continue to be supported in other works, such as boosting the oil industry, investment in the port, the railway that runs from Medias Aguas to the border with Tabasco, as well as the promotion of the 10 industrial parks of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The president took the opportunity to recognize the work of the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, whom he classified as an honest person.

“They are simple and hard-working people, but the most important thing is that they are honest for Veracruz, which has gone through an embarrassing situation with corrupt governors.”