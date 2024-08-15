Mexico City— With less than 50 days left in his administration, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed a reform to regulate funding for non-governmental organizations.

In his opinion, public money should not be used to finance projects that criticize legitimately constituted governments, and the funds are tax-deductible.

At the request of the president, the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) revealed that the MCCI organization, founded by businessman Claudio X. González, has obtained 96 million pesos from the United States Government, and 299 million pesos from foundations, companies and individuals.

In response, Jene Thomas, director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said that these funds are essential for democracy, as they allow the strengthening of ideas and policies that change societies.

“It is part of what USAID does, strengthening civil society, ensuring that its projects are not only successful from a technical perspective, but a model for others,” said Thomas, a member of the independent agency of the United States Department of State.

In a statement, MCCI accused the president of harassment, defamation and violation of the right to protection of personal data.

