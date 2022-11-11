CARLOS SLIM, ROBERTO Hernandez, Pedro Aspe, Antonio del Valle and Germán Larrea They were present yesterday in the collective imagination of the morning conference of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“During the government of (Carlos) Salinas they made the claptrap that they launched calls or had auctions, but beforehand it was already known who was going to keep a bank, who was going to stay with a company… because Salinas decided it, his brother Raúl and the then Secretary of the Treasury: (Pedro) Aspe”, the President criticized.

One more time yesterday the tenant of National Palace got involved, voluntarily or involuntarily, in the process of selling Banamex, right at the most crucial stage: when Citi is analyzing which of the two binding offers it will take: the one from Germán Larrea’s group or the one from Daniel Becker’s consortium.

“Yesterday I made a big move because they granted some water concessions, already in our government, at the beginning, in Conagua, in Cananea. And not only that, the one who granted the concession went to work for the company that benefited, which is Grupo México… ”, he released at another time. The only thing the President failed to say was that the owner of Grupo México was, precisely, Germán Larrea.

With these two diatribes it would seem that the Tabascan put an end to the aspirations of Larrea, the second richest man in Mexico, with a fortune of more than 30 billion dollars, to stay with Banamex.

And it is that in the group of investors who signed up with him to bid for the National Bank of Mexico are, precisely, Slim, Del Valle and Hernández. And even worse: his two main economic and financial advisers are Aspe and Javier Arrigunaga, former director of Banamex, but also former director of Fobaproa, the issue that brings so much anger to the President.

“In the tender for Telephones of Mexico, which touched Carlos Slim, Roberto Hernández got very angry, and to satisfy him they gave him Banamex, but when Banamex is tendered, the one that comes in second receives after Bancomer, and when they tender Bancomer, the one that remains in Second place is given by Banco Internacional”, he recapitulated.

And he went even further: “Then it is an anecdote of these beneficiaries, new rich, linked to power, influence peddlers, who said: I who always dreamed of robbing a bank, now they give me one for myself…”

López Obrador’s statements must not only have resounded in the corporations of Larrea, Slim, Del Valle, Hernández and Aspe, but also in the Citi headquarters in New York, headed by Jane Fraser.

If Larrea was already disenchanted with López Obrador, yesterday’s was a morning full of hints to the businessman who saw this year fall, one by one, the agreements he had agreed with Adán Augusto López since he arrived at the Ministry of the Interior.

The break, yes, on good terms with the 4T, thanks to the good offices of the former notary and former governor, occurred when López Obrador began to pressure Larrea with the delivery times of the railway that he himself built and it would not charge you to connect the section from Medias Aguas to Coatzacoalcos that runs parallel to the Ferrocarril del Ismo de Tehuántepec.

On a whim, López Obrador did not want the company Ferrosur de Larrea to give him rights of way to connect with his Interoceanic Corridor project, so he asked them to build an alternate route that the Secretary of the Navy would control.

And Larrea was at that, building it for himself, trusting in the President himself and his Secretary of the Interior, when he began to despair with the delivery times.

“The Army could have done it faster…”, they sent him to say. “Oh, yes? Well, let the Army do it.” And he was finished.

THE LAWSUIT BETWEEN Ricardo Monreal and Layda Sansores has been growing like a snowball and will not stop until the former leaves Morena. Meanwhile, the gears are beginning to move on the judicial side, for contempt and with a view to sanctioning the governor, and on the political side, where the Zacatecan paints himself, something to see the support that 87 senators out of 127 gave him for demand a political trial for espionage and dissemination of private conversations against the governor. In Campeche it is said that now Layda, in support of the electoral reform of the 4T, would take WhatsApp conversations between Monreal and Alejandro “Alito” Moreno with magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation. With that coup, Monreal will no longer be able to sustain himself in his party, which is why next month he heads towards the creation of an opposition force, surely with the shelter of Dante Delgado and Movimiento Ciudadano.

DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN the tenant of the National Palace defended Santiago Nieto and Carlos Romero? He said of his Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit and Prosecutor that they were honest, efficient officials whom he trusted 100%. He ended up firing them. Something happens now more or less with the narrative towards Alejandro Encinas. The Undersecretary for Human Rights is already a burden not only for the Ministry of the Interior, but also for Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself. Three are the main detractors of him who want him out of the office due to the disastrous handling of the Ayotzinapa case and the 43 missing normalistas: Adán Augusto López, Prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero and Secretary General Luis Cresencio Sandoval. Everyone has asked the Tabascan, in one way or another, to stop him.

THOSE WHO FINISHED resolving their legal situation are the brothers Alfonso, Gerardo and Bernardo Pasquel, as well as the latter’s wife, Leticia. They were being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit, in charge of Pablo Gómez, for alleged money laundering and operations with resources of illicit origin. On April 29, they obtained the Non-Exercise of Criminal Action. In the particular case of Bernardo, we already told him that he is the owner of Intercontinental Medicines (Intermed), a company that won contracts to supply medicines and health supplies in states such as Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, Yucatán and Tamaulipas. . With the governor of this last entity, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, the relationship dates back to when he was president of Reynosa.

ANDRES MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR celebrated the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But he doesn’t realize that “his brother and his friend” is going to eat up the economic leadership of the region. Lula is a born promoter of business, a leftist more committed to the center and to neoliberalism who has no ideological cobwebs in his head. Lula attended the meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos and is reminded of his meetings with businessmen such as José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, Carlos Slim Helú, Olegario Vázquez Aldir, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Daniel Servitje Montull and Agustín Coppel Luken whom he led to invest in his country. The first goal that Brazil is going to score against Mexico is the relief in the Inter-American Development Bank. His next director will be the Verdeamarela Ilan Goldfajn, who will easily leave the Mexican Gerardo Esquivel behind.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s office was upset by The City Mayors Foundation’s decision not to include her in the list of finalists for the award for Best Mayor in the World, which will be announced in London next January. In the foundation that organizes the delivery of this coveted award, the insistence and the ways in which Diana Alarcón, Coordinator of International Affairs of the CdMx, tried to convince the members of that organization that their boss had the merits to obtain the recognition that in Latin America has only been delivered to Marcelo Ebrard in 2010. It is known that Sheinbaum’s file was not taken into account, so it will not be among the local rulers with the greatest international significance.

TODAY STARTS THE LigaMX final between the Águilas del América and the Tigres de la UANL. It is the first time that a women’s final is broadcast on open television (Channel 9). But it will also be the first national soccer final that brings a cause: playing against violence against women. There are already so many cases of violence and femicide, and many so mediatic, that the soccer players and the league that Mikel Arriola commands will make a great display to make the issue visible tonight. The idea came from the America’s men’s team, which dedicated its league to fighting gender-based violence since October 12 with the help of INMUJERES. His women’s team followed. But now the League and the Tigers have joined and strengthened the initiative.

