Nine years after one of the most media atrocities of modern times in Mexicothe news is that today the complicity of López Obrador in that crime.

And it is that Knowing the origin of the tragedy, for years AMLO used and abused the parents of the normalistasfor political and electoral purposes.

But today, when López is experiencing the twilight of his administration, he shows the copper; shows the face of the liar who deceived the families of the normalistas and who, in the end, threw them into the trash of history.

Yes, while Relatives of murdered students live nine years of mourning, Obrador hides in his Palacewalled like never before, while the parents of “the 43” They seem to recognize the presidential deception.

Therefore, in front of the lies and cynicism of the Mexican presidentrequires asking: What has to happen so that mothers and fathers of “the 43” students sacrificed in Iguala, nine years ago, understand that they were used and deceived by presidential power?

The truth is that the answer has always been in everyone’s eyes.

And since it became known that those responsible for the Ayotzinapa tragedy were hitmen from the Guerreros Unidos criminal group, here I held the hypothesis that, Behind the kidnapping, crime and incineration had been the insatiable political interests of today’s President Obrador..

Even more, Since 2012, I documented AMLO’s alliance with the Guerreros Unidos criminal gang, in exchange for the mayorship of Iguala, a mayorship that was handed over to José Luis Abarca.who came to office for the PRD.

In that way, It is clear that, from the PRD, López forged an alliance for years with the main criminal gangs throughout the country – among them Guerreros Unidos –, to finance what would be the Morena Party in the future.

That’s why, When the kidnapping, crime and incineration of “the 43” occurred, AMLO is quick to accuse “a state crime” and blamed the federal government and President Peña Nieto, even though the state of Guerrero and the municipality of Iguala were governed by the PRD and that, both the governor and the mayor, had been imposed by López himself.

Yeah, Knowing the origin and significance of what happened, Obrador used the tragedy for political purposes and always deceived the parents of “the 43”whom he encouraged with the story that once in power, he would not only clarify the collective murder, but that the normalistas would be found alive.

But the extreme of cynicism occurred today, at the twilight of the six-year term, when AMLO returned to “the official truth.”the one that points to the students as members of a criminal gang rival to Guerreros Unidos and that, for that reason, they were kidnapped, murdered and incinerated.

Of crazy laughter; It turns out that López returned to Peña Nieto’s theory.

This is how Vidulfo Rosales, lawyer for the parents of “the 43”, reproached him after last Monday’s meeting in the Palace: “They were going to give us a series of reports (which they did not deliver) and the parents are protesting this lack of information. The meeting (was) even worse because they added one more element: now they included new elements, closer to the historical truth and revictimization of the students, saying that there was infiltration.

“Neither the president nor the Secretary of Defense respond to the parents’ statement, they again state that those documents have already been delivered (but) what they do not have are the specific documents and the specific information from the telephone transcription that was located ”, he reproached.

At the meeting last Monday, the parents of the normalistas were present, the head of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and the undersecretary, Alejandro Encinas, who, according to the lawyer, “only reads a narrative that today we are closer of the historical truth and leave the Army out.”

In a nutshell, The López Obrador government took off its mask and exposed itself as what it has always been: the greatest manipulator of one of the great tragedies of the last half century in Mexico.

But the fundamental questions are missing: Why does President Obrador refuse to get to the bottom of the crime of “the 43”? What is he hiding? Does he cover up the Army, municipal, state and federal police? Why does he hide in his walled palace and leave his parents in the lurch?

The answer is elementary. Everyone, in Guerrero, in Iguala, in the PRD and in Morena, always knew AMLO’s alliance with criminal gangs. Everyone knew that the Army and the federal, state and municipal police were in the pay of the Guerreros Unidos Cartel.

Everyone in Morena and in the AMLO government knew that the normalistas were massacred by gunmen from Guerreros Unidos and that both the police and the military let it happen and let things happen.

But what everyone wants to hide is precisely the evidence that Guerreros Unidos maintained an alliance with López Obrador.

That’s the hidden piece of the puzzle; It is the greatest fear of López and his government: that the world knows that Morena was financed by those responsible for killing “the 43.”

The rest is nothing more than to entertain and fool idiots.

At the time.

