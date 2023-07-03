Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, from the PAN parliamentary group, responded harshly to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after the president assured that the legislator will be the opposition candidate, chosen by a power group headed by Claudio X. González.

Through her social networks, Gálvez, who was commissioner of Indigenous Affairs during the government of Vicente Fox, demanded respect from López Obrador and called him a macho.

“Mr. President, just like me, there are millions of Mexican women who, without anyone’s help, fight for what they believe in and get ahead,” wrote Xóchitl Gálvez, who in 2010 was a candidate for the government of the state of Hidalgo, on her social networks.

“Mr. President, you say that so-and-so or so-and-so are going to make me a candidate because you can’t conceive that a strong and capable woman can earn a position in politics for herself.”

Activist and businesswoman, Gálvez stated that López Obrador cannot imagine that a woman obtains a candidacy on her own merits, “because you, Mr. President, are a macho.”

The only women you respect are the ones you impose, added the PAN senator who aspires to the opposition’s presidential candidacy, because machos like you are scared of an independent and intelligent woman.

“In my life no one has given me anything and I only want one thing from you, that you respect me, you are going to give me the presidential sash, I am going to receive it with a wide smile,” the legislator stated in a video published on Twitter.

Uncovering of Xóchitl Gálvez

President López Obrador affirmed this Monday that Senator Xóchitl Gálvez will be the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition Va por México.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, the president pointed out to businessman Claudio X. González for having selected Gálvez as the candidate for the June 2024 elections and pretending that there will be an internal democratic contest in the opposition, which has formed a broad front

“I have all the information that he carried out the consultations to represent them, this group, Xóchitl Gálvez. About 15 days ago, from 15 days to 1 month. I found out, my deep throats (they informed me), and it was a consultation process above with those who do not show their faces, but do act and are the ones who contribute money,” López Obrador said.

López Obrador’s statements come a week after Senator Gálvez revealed her presidential aspirations.