CDMX.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He highlighted this Thursday that this 2022 much progress has been made in terms of security and the crime rate has begun to drop, especially in the case of intentional homicide.

Questioned about the diagnosis of Senator Ricardo Monreal, who a couple of days ago assured that despite the government’s efforts the perception of insecurity in the country continues to grow, the President preferred not to comment.

The Tabasqueño argued that he does not want to give rise to his adversaries saying that he has differences with the coordinator of the Morena senators.

In his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president showed again the comparative graph of the number of homicides in the last six-year terms, from that of Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

“We have made a lot of progress this year, for example this year it was very noticeable that we already began to lower the crime rate, specifically in relation to homicides,” he said.

We recommend you read:

“This year is already when we started with a decline, it began to decrease, because the first years it was still difficult for us, of course, we managed to stop the upward trend.”

López Obrador showed an information table with which he highlighted that intentional homicide in Mexico has been declining. He highlighted that in 2018 there were 33,737 crimes, with a daily average of 92 murders, while for 2022 the daily average of homicides is 85, with 31,127 until the last report.

He stressed that if the measures that are being carried out, the strategy that is being implemented, had not been applied, it would not have been possible to stop the crime rate.

“The trend was this and what we did, because it was an upward push, was to stop the homicide case, just stop,” López Obrador said.