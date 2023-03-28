President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador affirmed that the tragedy at the headquarters of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, occurred because Migrants, in a protest, lit mats and that caused the fire that resulted in the death of 39 people.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, the president confirmed that 39 people died in a fire at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juárez.

In a statement, the INM He indicated that, due to the facts, he filed a complaint with the corresponding authorities so that what happened could be investigated and, if applicable, proceed accordingly.

The body of the Ministry of the Interior mourned the death of 39 migrants foreign, derived from the fire that started shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Monday in the accommodation area of ​​the Provisional Stay in Ciudad Juárez.

The INM added that the National Human Rights Commission was heard (CNDH) to intervene in legal and safeguard procedures for foreigners.

He specified that 68 men of legal age from Central and South America were staying at the immigration headquarters, of which 29 more foreign migrants were injured by the fire and were transferred in a delicate-serious condition to four local hospitals for immediate care. .

Migration, who expressed his willingness to assist in legal investigations, in order to clarify these unfortunate events. he said that heestablished communication and coordination with consular authorities from different countries to implement the actions that allow the full identification of the deceased persons.

The INM indicated that it will promptly follow up on the evolution of the health status of those who are hospitalized and will provide full support to the families of the victims.

In his morning conference, the president López Obrador mentioned that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday a fire broke out in a migrant shelter on the border in Ciudad Juárez, with a balance so far of 39 deceased migrants.

“This had to do with a protest that they started, from, we suppose, that they found out that they were going to be deported, mobilized, and as a protest, at the door of the hostel they put mattresses from the hostel and set them on fire and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible misfortune”, affirmed the head of the Executive.

“The director of Migration and all the authorities that have to do with these events are there and, of course, the Attorney General of the Republic, to proceed legally. What we know so far is that they are migrants from Central America and some from Venezuela those who were in that shelter”.

López Obrador pointed out that they do not know exactly the names and nationality of those who unfortunately lost their lives, “very sad that this is happening,” he noted.