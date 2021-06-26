Paola olivares

San Quintin, Baja California / 06.26.2021 16:24:26

President Andrés López Obrador inaugurated the expansion of the San Quintín Rural Hospital, which becomes number 80 that is part of the 200 Wellness Program that he plans to build until the end of his six-year term.

This in order to serve the vulnerable population of the country, the federal government announced that 120 hospitals will be recovered and rehabilitated, which will be under the administration of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

He added that these hospitals will not be administered by the health secretariats or state governments because “with the Seguro Popular the money arrived and medicine and equipment were bought through intermediaries, for which it was paid very expensive. They were doing their August. There were no medicines in the health centers, ”said the president.

Users will not have to be affiliated with the IMSS or the ISSSTE. The director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo indicated that the San Quintín hospital is the second largest hospital of its kind in the entire country.

