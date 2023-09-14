President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended this Thursday the public budget for 2024, which contemplates a public deficit of 4.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the highest in more than 30 years.

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president argued that this deficit is allocated to public works and that it follows the parameters authorized by Congress.

“There is no such indebtedness, year after year, when the budget is presented, a percentage is considered for contracting debt, based on what it is thought will be received through collection and the works that have to be built,” he explained. Lopez Obrador.

Despite criticism from the opposition and the private sector, who consider the budget project “irresponsible”, the Tabasco native defended the deficit, arguing that it is mainly allocated to public works and social development, including its social programs.

The President also emphasized that his government has maintained a lower level of public debt to GDP than its predecessors, despite the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the country, possibly, with the least debt after the pandemic, we do not request additional debt and it is a matter of analyzing what happened in the United States, what happened in Spain, what happened in any other country,” he explained.

The Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector (Ceesp) estimated that Mexico’s public debt will increase by 59% during López Obrador’s government, which began in December 2018.

Despite concerns and calls from experts for tax reform in Mexico, AMLO highlighted his focus on combating corruption as a way to keep the budget balanced.

“If there is no corruption, the budget is sufficient and performs, and there is no need to increase taxes or put the country in debt,” said López Obrador.

