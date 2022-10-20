Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) recognized that there is still corruption in Mexicoalthough he assures that “it’s not the same anymore“, after being questioned about impunity in cases of corruption and the injustices derived from the judicial system during his government.

In La Mañanera on Thursday, October 20, AMLO insisted that despite the fact that corruption persists in the country “it is no longer the same”, accusing past governments of dedicating themselves to the looting of public resources, unlike the 4T , which typified the corruption as a serious crime.

“I am convinced that the main problem in Mexico was corruption, and yes, there is still corruption, but it is not the same. Before the government was geared entirely to lootingto corruption, Tolstoy said that a State that does not seek the well-being of the people is nothing more than a gang of criminals, and that’s how we were, because these injustices continue to exist, but corruption is already a serious crime, which it was not ” , highlighted AMLO.

The federal president stressed that in his government taxes are no longer condoned to companiesunlike the past six-year terms, where up to 300 billion pesos per year were forgiven in favor of large companies and banks.

“Those above did not pay taxes, I never get tired of saying it because I can also prove it… all that no longer existsthere are no longer the juicy contracts that were delivered to companies, construction companies or suppliers, that is over,” he insisted.

López Obrador warned that “There will be no going back” in the fight against corruptionwhile attacking his opponents for the “dirty war” waged against the 4T through the media and social networks.

In this sense, the president said happy because “there is a change in sight” towards the 2024 electionswhich he considers a “guarantee” that the “transformation” of the country will continue.

“There will be no turning back. The corrupt will no longer return, their advertising campaigns, their dirty war, will not work. This process has already started, but it takes even longer, but we are still going to do a lot of things”, he commented.

AMLO reiterated that at the end of his six-year term he will withdraw from public life and will not issue opinions on the political situation in the country, not even with his family. “I am going to withdraw and politically I will disappear; I will not give an opinion again, I do not want to be a cacique, caudillo, moral leader,” he asserted.