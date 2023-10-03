Last Sunday, 10 Cuban migrants lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chiapas. Regarding the immigration issue, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again insisted that The US government must support with a plan for development to benefit of the towns of Central America, the Caribbean, from other countries of Latin America.

For the academic and researcher on migration issues Rodolfo CasillasThe United States has invested resources for a long time, but has not been able to reduce migration, because these programs suit vested interests.

Regarding Mexico, he said that it is clear that it does not have a viable immigration plan immediately, and has not had one in the entire current administration.

Leave the politicking

Given the tragedy that occurred in Chiapas, President AMLO assured in his morning conference that he will continue to insist that The causes of migration, the origins and go to the bottom of it must be addressed. “Stop politicking, think that rights are above ideologies, that sanctions and blockades cannot be maintained and that we have to help the countries with the most poverty.”

He assured that it is the only way to confront social problems: migration, drug consumption, violence.

He insisted that Mexico and the United States must agree on the case of migration so that it can be put together a plan for developmentfor cooperation, for the benefit of populations in Central America, the Caribbean, and other Latin American countries.

“Because in recent times, through the Darién, which is a very dangerous area, up to 4 thousand migrants have passed through the borders of Colombia and Panama towards the south of Mexico. Already on the border of Chiapas the number increases to 6 thousand per day and last week it reached the northern border to 10 thousand migrants per day,” López Obrador explained.

Pragmatic approach

In this regard, Rodolfo Casillas, an expert on migration issues, said that The United States government is not going to discuss with AMLO the causes of migration, but his approach is more pragmatic and his actions have immediate effect. “There is agreement that both (the US and Mexico) must increase their collaboration for the immediate control of undocumented migration, but there is no agreement on the terms or the measures to be implemented,” he said.

In addition to the above, he commented that The United States, on its own account, has established bilateral and multilateral agreements with Central American countries. and something from the Andean region to reduce the migratory flow and agree on procedures for the management of visas from places of origin, something that commits governments, but they are not measures that effectively reduce undocumented migration.

“That is to say, what AMLO proposes does not satisfy in the immediate or medium term what the United States expects, although what the United States does relatively serves what AMLO proposes. Although it is true that there is no clarity on how to ‘translate’ these general proposals of AMLO into actions with immediate effect and what to do in the face of the immediately growing migration, apart from trying to stop it without rhyme or reason in any part of the country,” he mentioned.

No immigration plan

Casillas assured that Mexico, it seems, does not have a viable immigration plan in the immediate future, and it has not had it in the entire current administration. He also mentioned that the United States has been investing in those countries for years. “But it is in the amount, in the activities, in the conditions and participation in those investments, among other things that condition the scope and final results that, as we see, fail to reduce emigration.”

Regarding the question of why doesn’t the United States change what prevents it from being able to reduce emigration? The expert explained that it is because these programs suit vested interests in Congress, sponsors of legislators, etc.; That is, they serve for internal politics, for electoral votes, among other benefits.

López Obrador announced that he will have a meeting with United States officials and also with foreign ministers from neighboring countries to discuss the immigration issue these days, to address the causes.

Context

Death reached more migrants in Mexico

Early last Sunday, a road accident occurred in the state of Chiapas, in which 10 women of Cuban nationality (one of them a minor) lost their lives. The events occurred approximately at kilometer 134 of the Pijijiapan-Tonalá highway section, where a torton-type truck was irregularly transporting 27 people, all of Cuban nationality.

According to the first reports, the driver was traveling at excessive speed, lost control of the unit and overturned. The driver fled. In addition to the dead, 17 others were seriously injured. In March of this year, a fire occurred in a detention cell at the National Immigration Institute in Ciudad Juárez, during which 40 migrants, mainly from Central and South America, who were being held, died.

