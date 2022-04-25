Just as not a few dictators have proclaimed throughout history, the Mexican president assumes himself as the repository of the voice and will of the people; as possessor of the reason and truth of the State and, above all, as the incarnation of the country.

For this reason, anyone who disagrees with López Obrador, who questions his decisions and criticizes his nonsense, is singled out, by the president himself, as a traitor to the people, the State and the country.

In other words: whoever dares to disagree with the ideas, decisions and actions of the Mexican president, is not only an opponent of López, but a traitor to everything he imagines, says or believes he represents.

For this reason, every day from the Palace he points his flaming finger -the closest thing to the divine finger-, against journalists, intellectuals and politicians, whom he whips before the mob so that they “be crucified” in the modern public square: the media and the networks.

However, an elementary review of the AMLO government in the almost 41 months of administration reveals that the true traitor to Mexico and to Mexicans is called López Obrador.

And the evidence is overwhelming.

one.- Every day, López Obrador betrays the Constitution and the laws that he swore to respect and enforce.

two.- And the best example of that betrayal is that against the letter of article 61 of the Magna Carta, López lambastes deputies and senators who rejected his unconstitutional electricity reform, whom he calls “traitors to the country.”

3.- But there are greater betrayals; daily he betrays the poor, to whom he promised priority and whose number is growing scandalously because of AMLO’s failed policies.

4.- He betrayed his word that Mexico would grow between 4 and 6 percent, that gasoline would cost 10 pesos and that the price of electricity would drop.

5.- It betrays those who have the least when inflation in the first months of 2022 is the highest in the last 25 years, which has become the most expensive tax for the poor.

6.- He betrays those who gave him their vote based on the promise that he would create the greatest number of jobs.

7.- He betrayed his promise that there would be no further indebtedness, when today Mexico’s foreign debt is the highest in history.

8.- He betrayed the trust of millions who believed he would end corruption. Today, Mexico is one of the five most corrupt countries in the world and its government is among the most corrupt in history.

9.- He betrayed millions of Mexicans who are experiencing an unthinkable shortage of medicines and thousands of children who have died due to the lack of chemotherapy and other drugs.

10.- He betrayed millions of citizens who believed that the Mexican health system would be the same as Denmark’s. Today, the Mexican is one of the worst health systems in the world, and the IMSS and the Issste are experiencing the worst collapse in history.

eleven.- He betrayed the entire society with one of the worst handling of the pandemic in the world; tragedy that resulted in almost a million lives lost, between deaths from covid-19 and deaths in excess.

12.- He betrayed millions of health workers; Mexico ranks first in the world in deaths of doctors and nurses from covid-19.

13.- She betrayed education and millions of children and young people, whose future will be uncertain due to poor education at the hands of a confessed criminal.

14.- He betrayed the entire society, which today lives with Jesus in its mouth in the face of unbridled violence, which has already cost 130,000 lives, thousands of disappeared, displaced, and victims of femicide.

fifteen.- He betrayed millions of citizens who believed that the massacres would end: today there have been more than 600 massacres in 41 months of government.

16.- He betrayed Mexican democracy, the same democracy that brought him to power, since he daily attacks the INE and the entire Mexican electoral system.

17.- It betrayed everything to the State by destroying the division of Powers, a fundamental pillar of democracy and an essential counterweight to accountability.

18.- He betrays all Mexicans every day, to whom he publicly and flagrantly lies — he tells an average of 60 lies a day — to the extent that he has made at least 80,000 false statements in almost 41 months of management.

19.- He betrayed the promise that “not one journalist was killed” and his government has committed the largest number of deadly attacks on communicators.

twenty.- He betrayed fundamental freedoms in democracy, such as freedom of expression, since the Palace imposes gross censorship on the media that has unemployed dozens of critics.

twenty-one.- He betrayed the minimum demands for accountability, since in 41 months all the corruption scandals in his government and his family have been hidden, covered up and dismissed.

22.- He betrayed the obligation of every head of state and government to combat criminal gangs and to protect the lives and property of citizens.

23.- Betrayal that is visible today with the rise of narco-governments, narco-candidates, and narco-politicians.

24.- He betrayed all Mexicans by leaving them abandoned to their fate, since the strategy of “hugs and not bullets” is nothing more than a complicity of the Mexican State with the crime barons.

25.- It betrayed all women, who along with children are the most abandoned sectors and most affected by violence, crime and the cancellation of social programs focused on the most vulnerable sectors.

26.- He betrayed the democratic principle of a civilian government, by handing over to the military sectors at least 30 activities reserved for civilians.

27.- He betrayed citizen trust when he destroyed the NAIM and the trusts, with the story that they were sources of corruption, which was never proven.

28.- He betrayed citizen trust when he promised that he would not cut down a single tree on the Mayan Train; today one of the largest ecocides is being committed in the jungles of southeastern Mexico.

29.- He betrayed the citizen’s trust that “there will be no rich government and poor people,” since the presidential family and the entire official clique are richer than ever and Mexicans poorer than ever.

30.- And, as if that were not enough, López Obrador threatens with the greatest betrayal of the country and democracy as a whole; with a rude electoral reform on which his dictatorship will build.

Yes, López Obrador is the greatest traitor to Mexico and to Mexicans.

