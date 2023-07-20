Surely there are many citizens who have not only verified but suffered the effects of a lying, cheating president and, above all, whose imposture confirms him as criminal.

Yes, for nobody it is new that Lopez Obrador is the most deceitful president in mexican history and one of the most liars in the world.

Until today, for example, the Espin company ha documented that in the first 56 months of federal management, Obrador has formulated more than 120,000 lies, false statements or statements that cannot be proven.

That figure is four times greater than the number of lies documented by the US press to former President Trump.who in the four years of management formulated at least 30 thousand falsehoods.

But it is not news either Lopez It is one of the most cheating presidents of Mexico and the world.

For example, here I have documented outrageous cheats like the blackmail and the extortion with the sit-ins in the Zócalo; as the donation collection for the victims of the earthquakes; collect that, in reality, it was looting to use the people’s money for political-electoral purposes. That without counting robbery of government workers of the then DF.

And just yesterday AMLO gave us a jewel of his cheating impulses and the way that defrauded the constitution and the electoral laws.

As you know, the electoral referees –INE and the Electoral Tribunal–, summoned Obrador to refrain from talking about electoral issues and Senator Xóchitl Gálvez. However, the cheater president Mexican resorted to a simulation to defraud the law.

He inaugurated a new section called: “I did not say it”, where he presents videos, images and voices that say what the president wants to say, who abounds in the subject and, with it, continues to violate the Constitution.

The worst part of the matter is that the message that is sent from the Palace to the citizens is that anyone – from the very president–, may violate the constitution and its electoral laws through a discursive simulation –of a montage–, in the eyes of all.

If he President Lopez Obrador boasts of being the most cheating and who always finds a way violate the Magna Carta and its laws.

But Lopez He has also established himself as the most criminal president in history. Because?

because when talking about violence and crime we should not only look at the case of 170 thousand Mexicans deadbut of the extermination of journalists.

And it is that Throughout the administration of López, a total of 75 journalists have been assassinated in Mexiconot counting the “miracle” that saved the life of the journalist Ciro Gomez Leyvato whom the lord López insists on disqualifying, accusing, defaming and slandering.

But this time the journalist did not remain silent and demanded that the president stop his threats, lies and disqualifications.

And it is that, in the Mexico of today, when the president accuses, points out or defames a journalistdeep down he is placing the journalist as an enemy of his government and, therefore, “puts” him at the mercy of fanatics and butchers at the service of palace dictator.

So it happened in themorning” from yesterday, where Lopez presented a video from 2012where Gomez Leyva apologizes for a poll that was wrong. He president said it was “a hypocritical apology” and that today the journalists also deceive with surveys to put candidates like Xochitl Galvez.

And with that pretext, the president said to “warn people” about the alleged bad journalists They mislead their audiences.

That’s why, Ciro Gomez Leyva responded with a forceful demand for the president stop chasing him.

This is what he said: “I have already experienced an audit in this six-year term and the president knows what type of audit it was (…). What’s next President? Since you love to play speculation, I ask you: What’s next with me? a second attack? Is that what follows after listening to his words?” said Ciro Gómez Leyva.

And he abounded in a critical tone: “Twenty minutes using public resources, using the entire public broadcasting platform of the country, of a president against a journalist. I can imagine the tone”.

Besides, Gomez Leyva explained that after the survey cited by Lopez Obradoroffered a legitimate apology and never filed again surveys.

He said it like this: “From that moment on, I did not show anyone a survey again… For my part, 11 years later there was a president correction; but what else have I lied about?”. (End of quote).

Today it is clear that López Obrador is not only the most deceitful Mexican president and the biggest cheat in history, but also the greatest criminal danger for journalists..

to time.

