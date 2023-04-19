The scandal is already capital. A scandal that should shock all Mexicans and, above all, the entire world. And it is that, in fact, The Mexican president acknowledged that the Mexican State is in the hands of a “narco-government” and that, therefore, the head of the institutions is a “narco-president.”

Yes, that realistic, that forceful, however hard it seems and however rude it is.

Indeed, a scandal that not only shakes the entire world, but means, above all, an unprecedented in Mexican diplomacy and above all, in the bilateral relationship between Mexico and United States.

And it is that when López Obrador complains of “interventionism” and “espionage” against the Mexican State and against his government –because the DEA infiltrated the “Los Chapitos” cartel–, the truth is that the Mexican president grants them range of state institutions to drug mafias; mafias like the Sinaloa cartel.

Even worse, with Obrador he defends “los Chapitos” at all costsconfirms that he maintains an alliance with the criminal group of the drug patriarch, nicknamed: “El Chapo” Guzmán.

But not only that, but it confirms that this mafia gang is protected by the government of the Fourth Transformation and that for that same reason they obey their frequent trips from López to Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

Even the Mexican president also accepts that Thanks to this alliance, the hasty judicial protection promoted in favor of Ovidio G is owed.so as not to be extradited to the United States.

And in case something was missing, it is also confirmed that behind the mafia pact is the order of the Mexican president himself to release Ovidio G in 2019 and also Palacio’s attempt to repatriate “Mr. Joaquín Guzmán Loera” to Mexico, as respectfully calls the president the capo.

In short, it is clear thathe Mexican president ended up trapped not only in his own lies and contradictions, Rather, it fell “round” into the diplomatic network that was extended to it by the Biden government.

A trap designed to display the alliance of the Mexican government with the most powerful drug lord. A US government trap whose objective was always to ratify that López Obrador’s has always been a “narco-government”.

But if to the above stratagem we add the most recent corruption scandal of the head of the Sedena –General Cresencio Sandoval–, then the perfect circle of the establishment in Mexico of a “narco-government” is closed; an official mafia that is defended by a handful of corrupt generals and at the service of crime.

In other words; It turns out that today the world knows that Mexico is in the hands of a “narco-president” who democracy is in danger because of the “narco-government” of the Fourth Transformation and that just as it has happened in the banana tyrannies of the continent, the Mexican Army was subdued -just like not a few counterweights–, through corruption.

And by pure chance, the basic message that the US government sends when announcing a persecution against the gang of “Los Chapitos” is that the military institutions of the Mexican State are so corrupt that they are not capable of capturing and containing the mafias. of drugs, such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

Therefore, because the Mexican military is highly corrupt, the Biden government ordered the infiltration of “Los Chapitos”; an inquiry that would never be carried out by the corrupt Mexican general, Cresencio Sandoval.

The funny thing about the issue is that in the face of AMLO’s “kicking”, Biden hardened the public display – the ridicule – of the Mexican president.

And it is that while AMLO whines because the DEA and the Pentagon are supposedly spying on his governmentthe North American press reveals that the Obrador government is the one that has spied on Mexicans the most in history.

Yes, López can say mass and accuse the Biden government of being the devil, but the truth is that the Mexican president is a powerful ally of criminal gangs and his government is not only a “narco-government”, but it is the one that most He has spied on the Mexicans.

But the story doesn’t end there either.

Also from the United States came the news that AMLO’s government refused to sign a joint statement that they delivered to the UN Security Council46 democracies of the world, which express their concern -according to Article 19 of the UN Bill of Rights–, for the arbitrary detention, in Russia, of an American reporter from the WSJ.

In other words, the Mexican government is in open war against the Biden administration in the United States; yes, Obrador’s stupidity that will undoubtedly be lethal for Mexicans.

to time.

