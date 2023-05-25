It is still curious that a politician who has always prided himself on not having bank accounts, not even credit cards, is interested in buying a bank. He says it’s very easy. “There is no loss, because it is a round business,” she said yesterday. “Do you know how much the banks earned last year? Two hundred and forty thousand million pesos”. It’s as easy as drilling for oil: just stick in a straw.

The government of Lopez Obrador would be willing to pay 3 billion dollars, but “the people” would contribute another 2 billion, that is, the offer would be for 5 billion. Citigroup would “save” 2 billion dollars in taxes, because if the government buys the bank it would not charge income tax. His enthusiasm is remarkable: “We do need a bank, and it was the opportunity, it is the opportunity,” he said yesterday in the morning. There he himself began to do the math: “The bank if possible. I am going to speak with the Secretary of the Treasury so that he can see how we could do it. How much is 3 billion dollars? Sixty billion, now a little less, because it’s [el dólar] in 19, I say 18, but hey, 60 thousand ”.

Arithmetic is not the president’s forte, but neither is the fiscal issue. Citigroup bought Banamex in 2001 for 12 thousand 500 million dollars. If you sold it for 7 billion, there would be a major loss. Of course, prices for tax purposes in Mexico are determined in pesos, but inflation is discounted. In either case, there would be no profit to tax. Those 2 billion dollars of taxes would not exist.

If the president wanted to lower the price of Banamex to get in line as a buyer, he has been successful. When the sale was announced in January 2022, Bank of America estimated a price of between $12.5 and $15.5 billion. But the constant interventions of the president have made the price fall to 7 billion. If AMLO lowered the price to be able to buy Banamex cheap, you would be guilty of illegal market manipulation.

López Obrador first said that the bank should be sold to a Mexican company, thus narrowing the universe of interested parties. He later affirmed that the buyer should leave in Mexico the artistic patrimony of Banamex Cultural Promotion. He added that he needed to be current on his taxes, which eliminated groups that are litigating tax collections. SAT. He further demanded that the buyer not cut jobs. The regulators added other restrictions, such as avoiding excessive market concentration, so they rejected the purchase by another major national bank.

The law does not empower the president to intervene in a private sale, but banks operate in our country with “concessions.” This gives the government the ability to veto any acquisition. Furthermore, while in other countries these important operations are handled in secrecy, here the president constantly made known his restrictions.

In the end there was only Mexico Groupfrom Germán Larrea, who was considering an offer of 7 billion dollars, well below not only initial estimates, but the purchase price of 2001. Before a decision was announced, however, the president sent marines armed groups to occupy three stretches of road to force Grupo México to renounce its concession in those places.

He banking business it is, of course, much more complex than López Obrador thinks. The recent bankruptcies of banks are a reminder of the risks of a business with long-term assets and liabilities on demand. If the banking business were so generous, the Welfare Bank would be profitable.

The actions of Mexico Group rose 7.7 percent yesterday, those of Citigroup they were down 3.3 percent. The markets reveal the opinion of investors before the sale of Banamex.

