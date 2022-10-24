President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador did this Sunday recognized the inhabitants of Tepoztlanin the state of Morelosfor the agreements that made it possible to conclude the modernization of the La Pera-Cuautla Highway.

“Thanks to you, this project was completed. You already know the story: the expansion of this highway and there were protests, even lawsuits, injunctions; and little by little an agreement was reached; and this allowed, through dialogue, to conclude this work. We will fulfill all commitments. I am the guarantor of those agreements”, he said during his visit to the place.

During the inauguration, Lopez Obrador congratulated the construction workers who participated in the work, as well as the companies for having complied. He also instructed to open this highway to vehicular traffic, and recalled that residents will not pay tolls.

Likewise, the president AMLO He reiterated his commitment to social support for this region: “And also tell them that we are going to continue supporting them with all the Welfare Programs. You can have a modern project, with an investment of more than 4 billion pesos, but you also have to serve the people”, he said.

The entry into operation of Highway 160 La Pera-Cuautla will more efficiently connect the north of Morelosfrom Cuernavaca to Cuautla, according to the person in charge of the office of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara.

He explained that more than 900,000 inhabitants will benefit from this highway, which will be managed by Caminos y Puentes Federales (hood) to serve 13,300 vehicles per day on an annual average.

The works carried out consisted of the expansion from two to four lanes along 27.2 km, in addition to the construction of 7 km of side streets, three uneven junctions and three toll booths, among others.

Thanks to these works, the journey from Mexico City to Tepoztlan Y Cuautla will be reduced more than 30 minutes.

4,396 million pesos were invested with financing from the National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin) and more than 10,000 direct jobs were created —which produced 30 million hours of work— and more than 40,000 indirect jobs.

Lopez Obrador He recalled the importance of fighting corruption so that these works are carried out efficiently.

After 10 years of works, the federal official highlighted the meetings, tours and dialogues with the residents of Tepoztlanso that the works were built according to their needs and concerns.

Present at the event was the Governor of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blanco Bravo and the mayor of TepoztlanDavid Demesa Barragán.

On behalf of the Federal Government, there was also the presence of representatives of SHCP, the general director of Banobras, the agrarian attorney, and the director of Capufe.