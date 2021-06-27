López Obrador, this Thursday during a press conference at the National Palace. Presidency of Mexico / Presidency of Mexico / EFE

President of the Republic, party leader, social programs coordinator, private investment negotiator, public policy auditor, chief of staff, electoral planner, communication director and succession watchdog. Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made June the month to hit the table in order to guarantee the future of his movement, and he has carried it out like someone who says “Leave me alone with all the bulls.” In the style of the great right-handers but in a bet that, therefore, involves enormous risks.

Since the midterm elections on Sunday, June 6, López Obrador has decided more changes than in the first two years of government. Not because of the number, but because of the implications. They are surgical and far-reaching movements: the same thing defended a disloyal collaborator who this week he dismissed without pampering, who revitalized his credibility with the businessmen by finally convincing a former interlocutor to accept the position of Secretary of the Treasury.

And in parallel he took in his hands the backbone of his Government. He has got rid of a controversial operator of the social programs at the same time that he decided that he will reconquer by himself the lost territory in the capital of the Republic. As if all this were not enough, he has stopped that hemorrhage that threatened to leave him without bishops for the succession: from this week no one other than him will officially speak of Line 12 where 26 people died, with which he seeks to prevent his candidates from being killed media.

López Obrador, the most impetuous Mexican president in decades, thus faces the second part of his term. He cleanses the Cabinet, operates directly with the elected governors of his party with whom he ate on Thursday, challenges the critical press every morning and relentlessly, takes away their offices in the National Palace from collaborators, assumes the reconquest of half of the mayoralties lost in Mexico City and announces – even without having majorities for it – three constitutional reforms. That was the midterm elections, the moment when AMLO once again reconcentrated power.

Time for change

The elections on June 6 left Morena a good balance to dry. Eleven of fifteen governorships belong to López Obrador, and of the four that he lost, there is one that is submissive to him: San Luis Potosí, where a politician with a serious judicial record will be in power, who was nominated by an unpresentable but useful party to the president who promised clean politics. These happy numbers, however, do not make up a reality where AMLO’s party fell back in the Chamber of Deputies, forcing him to negotiate with his old PRI comrades the necessary majorities for constitutional changes, and where they were taken from his party. half of the mayoralties and councils of that historical bastion of the left that is Mexico City.

True to his style, the Mexican president has reacted to these defeats of great symbolic weight through fiery rhetoric and, simultaneously, assuming in first person the tasks to correct the course.

He formed a committee in the National Palace to reconquer the city that he governed from 2000 to 2005, he resumed his tours of the States to talk about their social programs, he announced the arrival of Rogelio Ramírez de la O, a renowned economist with a good image among the bosses. ; fired Irma Eréndira Sandoval, who was called to be the anti-corruption czar but ended her days in electoral intrigues to benefit family members, and dismissed Gabriel García Hernández, head of the nation’s more than 20,000 servants, as the operators are called in the territory of social programs of the current Government.

Instead of Sandoval and García Hernández, there were elevated collaborators of a more technical nature but proven loyalty. Especially Carlos Torres, with family roots in the Cardenismo, closeness to Andrés López Beltrán, son of the president with a political operation, and a performance so solid that he was already seen as the true chief of staff and supervisor of what matters most to López Obrador: social programs.

Long ago there were signs of the fall from grace of García Hernández. The most recent was that his office in the National Palace was taken away from him. In any case, he had a “mass” every night with the nation’s servers via the Internet in which he moved strings but did not necessarily achieve the best results for the Government. This despite the fact that it had in its hands 32 state superdelegates, a figure that was invented by this Administration and that has not been able to demonstrate that they serve something other than for electoral positioning or shadow purposes to the rulers who have emerged from other parties.

The lord of the registers, as García Hernández could also be called, closes a period of total closeness with the president that lasted 15 years amid questions about the true level of his efficiency, since there have been few who accuse him of lying to the president about the progress of the delivery of support to needy populations.

Hours after that dismissal, López Obrador has taken a plane to the Mexicali border, where this time he began his weekly tour of the interior of the country in order to verify if older adults, young people or students receive their support on time, and if the works what your collaborators tell you that actually happen. The president travels through New Mexico with the passion of a candidate who has just discovered politics, but he also does so to escape the noise of the Palace grid, where testimonies about the presidential bad mood due to the struggles of his collaborators are repeated.

The main cause of your headache is not a mystery. The collapse of two subway cars in the capital on May 3 caused the two dolphins of AMLO to pull out shark teeth to try to survive in the war of accusations over responsibility for that tragedy.

The political future of the capital’s head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum and Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard was overshadowed by the mishap that mourned a score of families and prostrated dozens of victims who were seriously injured by the collapse of a trab on Line 12. From that date on, discipline was lost to such a degree that electoral triumphs for the opposition took place in the city, unthinkable without the betrayal of Morena’s key figures.

Almost two months after such a serious accident, López Obrador seems to have found the formula to restore order among those who seek to succeed him. After meeting with the magnate Carlos Slim, owner of the consortium that built the collapsed section, AMLO announced that no one but himself will speak from the Government on this issue, and that in a year or so, “I leave my word,” Line 12 will roll again.

It would be a serious mistake to rush the engineers who have to deliver in a matter of weeks a plan to reinforce the elevated section of Line 12. The rush that Ebrard had to inaugurate this work before ending his term as head of the capital’s Government (2006- 2012) is seen today as one of the probable causes of the construction errors that ultimately would have caused the fall of wagons where 26 people died. But the president does not want this scandal to become a recurring theme and is betting that he with his media weight will manage to modulate or perhaps even disappear the issue from the agenda.

If he succeeds, López Obrador could once again make Mexico talk about what interests him: in the immediate term, for example, of a distorted popular consultation, in which Mexicans are summoned on Sunday, August 1 to vote on the relevance – as if it were not an obligation of the authority – to investigate crimes of the past.

The garlito of asking citizens if the law on probable (but not specific) crimes of the governments prior to AMLO should be applied was always crude, but today it looks completely out of place. The president intends to stir up resentment against unpopular ex-presidents while in the panorama Mexicans see, on the one hand, how violence escalates day by day with massacres that surpass each other in their savagery, and on the other as the pandemic due to covid- 19 rebound in multiple regions where, however, citizens will have to risk their lives and renounce confinement because the economy can no longer endure another suspension of activities.

But the president doesn’t want to be talked about about those problems – or others, like the unprecedented shortages of drugs in public sector hospitals. That is why AMLO takes to the road to try to dazzle the beneficiaries of his programs, and when he returns to the Palace he will seek to alienate his adversaries with provocations so that they replicate his injuries before he is forced to respond to legitimate questions about issues. concrete.

Although as soon as he returns from his tour, he will also review the social programs, the capital’s recovery plan, the investment promises for an economy that does not take off, the data of the aggressive – because he does not hesitate to resort to the threat velada- tax collection, the negotiations to pave the way for Morena in next year’s elections, the morning tricks to distract public opinion and opponents, and the possibilities that Congress will pass their constitutional initiatives to further militarize the government. country, tighten the electoral institute and to give more power to the Federal Electricity Commission.

He will do all this alone, without the Cabinet because there is no such thing in this Government. Supported only by a small group of collaborators, but with the firm conviction that he will be able to tame the second half of his mandate in order to comfortably designate his successor in 2024. His strength, he believes, is in those who three years ago led him to the presidential chair rewarding his tenacity and the speech where he promised justice for the poorest, and to those same today he offers that if they continue to support him he will consume something similar to a historical revenge.

The president goes alone, but this confinement does not scare him. The question is whether the country will emerge well from this solo attempt to decide everything.

