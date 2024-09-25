Mexico City .- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador backed the decision of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum not to invite the King of Spain to her inauguration and accused the Spanish monarchy of taking an arrogant stance.

“I support the president-elect. If she already has a position, I subscribe to it, I support it, because I have a lot of confidence in the president-elect,” López Obrador said during his morning press conference.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened to us, I’m very happy. If the president has already taken a position on this matter, I repeat, I support her, I back her and I believe that many Mexicans, millions of Mexicans, do,” he declared. López Obrador clarified that these differences are not with the Spanish people, but specifically with the monarchy. He recalled that in 2019 he sent a letter to King Felipe VI requesting an apology for the atrocities committed during the European invasion of Mexico.

“It is also important to clarify that these differences with the Government of Spain are not with the Spanish people, we are talking about differences with the Spanish monarchy, which was respectfully asked to offer an apology to the indigenous peoples of Mexico for the atrocities committed by the European invasion of our country,” explained the President.

However, according to López Obrador, Spain’s response was negative. “But not only was there no response, but they leaked the letter and unleashed a whole campaign against us, against the Government of Mexico, and acted very arrogantly, they never answered a respectful and formal letter.” The president criticized the reaction of some Spanish intellectuals, specifically mentioning Mario Vargas Llosa. “They sent their spokesmen, even their organic intellectuals. I remember that Mr. Vargas Llosa launched a very strong attack on Spanish programs, on Spanish television, insulting us.” López Obrador called for a change in this position and to tell the story in a different way to the new generations of Spaniards, putting aside racism and arrogance. “I think that this arrogant position should be changed and the story should be told in a different way to the new generations of Spaniards, putting aside racism,” he emphasized. The President also addressed economic issues, mentioning that trade relations between Mexico and Spain continue. She highlighted that last year, two Spanish banks, Bancomer and Santander, made half of all foreign banking profits in Mexico. For her part, Claudia Sheinbaum explained her decision not to invite the King of Spain to the inauguration. The President-elect argued that the monarch did not respond “directly” to the request that López Obrador made in 2019 to recognize the grievances during the conquest. “Regrettably, this letter did not deserve any direct response, as would have corresponded to the best diplomatic practice of bilateral relations,” said Sheinbaum. “Instead, part of the letter was leaked in the media and after that, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release.” Sheinbaum’s decision caused the Spanish Government to announce that it will not send any representative to the inauguration ceremony on October 1. The Spanish authorities described as unacceptable that the King was not invited to the ceremony at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro. Despite this controversy, Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico and Spain share a solid relationship of friendship, with important economic, tourist and cultural ties. The future President expressed her confidence that this situation will be a starting point to find new avenues of understanding based on sovereignty and mutual respect between both nations.