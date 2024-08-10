Sinaloa.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported the version of the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, against the accusation of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who declared through a letter from his lawyer that he was kidnapped when he was going to meet with the state governor. The Tabasco native also accused the “conservatives” of Mexico and the United States of organizing a campaign.

Rocha Moya said that he was out of the state on that day, July 25, although he asked that the Attorney General’s Office investigate the case, but López Obrador has already clarified it.

“It’s not as clear as water, and they’re not going to stop anyway. ‘It won’t stop,’ that’s what Chico Che says. Because they’re upset. They don’t like the transformation, not even those inside, the conservatives, nor even some who were spoiled by feeling like they own the world,” he said.

“We have a very good relationship with the American people and with the governments of the United States, but there is this temptation to want to rule everywhere, to stick our noses in everywhere. Well, just remember that Mexico is an independent, free, sovereign country, here we Mexicans rule,” he added in a speech in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where he is on tour.

López Obrador raised suspicions that “El Mayo” Zambada was arrested on June 25 at a private airport in the United States, without his government knowing anything. He asked for information several times, the American Ambassador, Ken Salazar, declared yesterday, and the letter from the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel appeared today.

“We have complete confidence in Professor Rocha, complete confidence in Governor Rubén Rocha Moya of Sinaloa. And I congratulate him because he stands up for himself, he didn’t let a day go by, because it’s no coincidence. Yesterday morning we were asking for information, at noon the United States ambassador reported on the version they have of these events here in Sinaloa, and today this letter appears, and it turns out that we are here in Culiacán,” he said.

“El Mayo” Zambada said he was kidnapped while attending a meeting with Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán, the governor of Sinaloa, and the elected deputy and former rector of the University of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, to resolve the differences between him and Rocha Moya.

The detainee said he was kidnapped and taken to the United States. He also said that Cuén Ojeda was killed in that same place, and not in a robbery, as the official version said.

The president affirmed that Mexico is independent, free and sovereign and that the government does not make pacts with criminals.

“We have moral authority, and we have political authority, and we apply, so that it is heard loud and clear, a maxim: do not lie, do not steal and do not betray the people,” he said.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the virtual president-elect, also stated that she has confidence in the governor of Sinaloa, who was born in Badiraguato.

“We will continue to support the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and his people. Whoever wants to stigmatize this beautiful state should stick to its history, because the men and women of Sinaloa are good Mexicans, men and women who work hard,” he said.