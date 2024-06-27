Behind the controversial comeback of the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari in a party in Madridhe President Andrés Manuel López Obrador addressed the topic in his lecture ‘Morning‘, there he supported and reiterated his confidence to the eambassador of Mexico in Spain, Quirino Ordaz, who also attended and appears in a photograph at the event.

At his conference Lopez Obrador He pointed out that Quirino Ordaz He sent him a note, because ambassadors constantly report, there he explained that it was a businessman Pérez Simón’s party who he said he knows, who He was a partner of Carlos Slim and he is a very prosperous businessman.

AMLO He was emphatic in pointing out that the celebrated Juan Antonio Pérez Simón is a businessman with a lot of money and also has the most important art and painting collections in Mexico, but he also has some of the most important collections in the world, but he describes him as kind and very respectful. Very friend of Don Julio Scherer.

All of the above was a context so that they have all the elements of the host who had the party at his house in Spain where he invited his friends, “I think Salinas is his friend and Aznar who was president of Spain of the Popular Party, invited Quirino as Ambassador of Mexico and other businessmen.”

With all the jiribilla that characterizes the President López Obrador He questioned “why he didn’t invite the lawyer Grief already Felipe Calderon because they are there in Madrid.” True, both former presidents reside in Madrid, recently Enrique Pena Nieto He was seen in a store buying clothes.

Who also lives in Madrid as AMLO says and yesterday appeared in public was the former president Felipe Calderón, he participated in the XVll Atlantic Forum “America and Europe: Democracy and Freedom”, he was with his wife Margarita Zavala and the mayor Lía Limón who traveled to Spain to said event.

He President López Obrador He sent a clear message, first, he revealed all the elements of the party in which the former president reappeared Carlos Salinas de Gortari, to protect the Mexican ambassador in Spain; and second, he reaffirmed that he has the same trust he always has in Quirino Ordazin a clear endorsement, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The next President Claudia Sheinbaum He will have a press conference today to present the second block of his cabinet, so far the names he has announced are high-level profiles, prepared and with great experience, we will be doing the appropriate analysis.

What has been seen very well is that Claudia Sheinbaum does not allow herself to be pressured and has not given in to the pressure of Gerardo Fernández Noroña who has launched a “little campaign” to complain demanding a position in the cabinet, it is definitely not a profile for the team of the next president, from the outset, she has already told him that she loves him and will continue to play an important role. That’s how things are.

Diary. Today at 9:00 a.m. the Culiacán City Council informs that they will have a press conference to announce the “Bash Road Tour” event, it will be in a hotel in the Tres Ríos sector. Likewise, at 10:00 a.m. at the Socorro Astol Theater the first municipal storytelling contest “Cuéntamelo otra vez 2024” will be held.

Political Memory. “When you have a certain morale of combat, of power, it takes very little to let yourself go, to go into drunkenness, into excess”: Marguerite Duras.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: