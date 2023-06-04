President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador toured to monitor progress in the construction of the Tulum International Airport“Felipe Carrillo Puerto”, in the state of Quintana Roo.

AMLO was accompanied by the state governor, Mara Lezamawho boasted the tour with the president to the work that is part of the plan of the Federal government to attract more tourism mayan train.

“Today we begin with the president, @lopezobrador_, the supervision of progress at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto airport. We also talked about the projects that we are going to detonate next to this great work to enhance the development and well-being of those who need us most in the south of #QuintanaRoo,” the governor highlighted on social networks.

He Tulum Airport seeks to be an alternative for visitors to the Riviera Maya, given the saturation of the Cancun International Airport, which receives up to 30 million travelers annually.

President Andrés Manuel’s supervision tour also includes a visit to sections 5 and 6 of the Mayan Train, which is carried out every 15 days in its different sections.

The Mayan Train is one of the emblematic projects of the Government of Mexico, which seeks to promote tourism in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintan Roo through the more than 1,500 kilometers of tracks that will unite them.

Mayan Train in December

The day before, López Obrador reiterated that the Mayan Train, the emblematic work of his government, will be inaugurated in December 2023, despite the inconveniences that may exist during its construction in the final stretch.

During his tour to supervise the progress of the Mayan Train works, AMLO He highlighted the importance of the means of transport to publicize archaeological zones entering the 5 states through which the roads will pass.

“That is why we are carrying out a rescue of all the archaeological zones, so that the tourism that previously only came to Cancun, to the north of Quintana Roo, can go into the south of Quintana Roo, which is also a town and sculpture, and Chetumal. where the electric train from Cancun-Tulum-Chetumal comes from, the Mayan Train that we are going to inaugurate in December of this year even if it rains, shines or lightens”, declared the federal president.