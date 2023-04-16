The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorflew over the construction of the highway on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec to supervise its progress, ensuring that it will be ready by December 2023.

On his tour of the state of Oaxaca, AMLO took the opportunity to visit the construction of the Mitla-Tehuantepec highwaywhich will reduce the transfer between the two points from 5 to 2 hours, optimizing communication between the communities of the region.

“Today we supervise the construction of the highway from Oaxaca to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. We will finish this great work in December, which will reduce the transfer time from 5 to 2 and a half hours, ”he wrote on his Twitter account, posting a video of almost 8 minutes of overflight of the work.

Andres Manuel was accompanied during the supervision of Jorge Nuno Larahead of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, who assured that the work will benefit about 80,000 inhabitants, contributing to connectivity with Chiapas and Veracruz.

On the other hand, the head of the Executive also showed a video about an archaeological zone located on the Isthmus, which belongs to the Zapotec culture.

“I share this image of the archaeological zone of Guiengola, of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, belonging to the ancient Zapotec culture,” he wrote in another publication.

the tour of AMLO He continued through the state of Oaxaca accompanied by Zoé Robledo, to follow up on the IMSS Well-being program, which seeks to offer universal medical care throughout the country.