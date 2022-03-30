Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola indicated that, despite AMLO talks about the so-called ‘gray house’, the president still does not explain how his son, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltranleads a millionaire’s life without working.

After Andrés Manuel López Obrador mocked in La Mañanera the gray Lego house that PAN members presented in the Senate, Loret de Mola reiterated that the president of Mexico it still doesn’t explain certain issues on the rent of the mansion for his son located in Houston, Texas.

“@lopezobrador_ spoke about the #CasaGris. He still doesn’t explain how his son #JoseRamonLopezBeltran45 does to give himself millionaire life without working. And by the way, the house did belong to a senior Baker Hughes executive. And Baker Hughes did triple his earnings at Pemex this six-year term, ”the presenter of Latinus wrote on Twitter along with the excerpt from the morning conference where AMLO addressed the issue.

Read more: The dead for 30 days of war in Ukraine are equivalent to the murders in 12 days in Mexico: Chief Diego

During his morning conference, AMLO He took back the house that his son and daughter-in-law rented in Houston, Texas, assuring that he has already explained the issue and reiterated that he would not be willing to pay 100 thousand pesos a month for rent as he did Jose Ramon Lopez.

“I was seeing some who said that ‘you owe us an explanation’; and then nothing, we have already talked enough. José Ramón is 40 years old, he is married, he rented a house with his wife, 100 thousand pesos a month, I would not do it, but he is independent, “said the president.

The scandal surrounded the eldest son of President Andrés Manuel two months ago when MCCI and Carlos Loret de Mola’s Latinus outlet revealed that the president’s son lived in 2019 in Houston, Texas, in the house of a Baker Hughes executive, that that year extended a contract with Petróleos Mexicanos.

It should be noted that the family of Carolyn Adams, wife of José Ramón, belong to Baker Hughes.

Read more: “It is clear that I believed AMLO, I supported him”: Lilly Téllez defends her departure from Morena after reaching the Senate

Both AMLO and Pemex denied any link between the state company and the son. “Not even with any company linked to the Government, the matter is not a conflict of interest,” the president assured at the time.