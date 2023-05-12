No, I don’t have to imagine it, just remember it. I already lived it. Florestan.

when we are today three weeks before the elections in the states of Coahuila and Mexico, he is alone surpassed in importance by the presidential election of 2024, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has relaunched his electoral campaign in search of what the opposition also wants: win congress.

But not just like that. No. Win it all: qualified majority. He, to bring out his constitutional reforms, as he has announced, and the opposition to prevent it. But also win the simple one, of half plus one, to prevent Congress from becoming the current official party that only processes the initiatives of the Executive and without touching a comma, as he likes.

As an example suffice the early morning session of last day 27: the layer of laws and reforms that the Senate approved when, via fast track, Morena processed and reported twenty initiatives of the Executive, among them constitutional reforms, these due to the abandonment of the opposition and that if they were there, they would not have been able to approve them.

In this scenario, I repeat, today one year and 18 days from the 2024 federal elections, López Obrador has revitalized what he likes best, the electoral campaign that will do daily from his palace, asking for the vote for the candidates of Morena to Congress to make, I reiterate, that qualified majority and modify the Constitution according to their vision and needs. And dissolve the Court to place ministers voted for by the people, based on the partisan structures, where Morena rules, and fill the plenary session of the highest constitutional court, with ministers of his movement.

Thus, it will already have control of the Legislative and Judicial Powers. Let’s see if he maintains that of the Executive, total power.

And if the opposition leaves him.

remnants

1. PRECANDIDATE. Marcelo Ebrard reiterated to me yesterday that everything is for him to win the Morena poll and be the next president of the republic; that he has no reason to leave the party, that he insists on clear rules and that he does not see López Obrador making decisions when he leaves the Presidency.

2. CRISES. The migratory moment that Mexico is experiencing is one of crisis. With a government of the United States that from the first minute of today hardened its borders with soldiers and razor wire, with thousands of people determined to do anything in their despair and with a Mexican government that has been trapped in that crisis without the ability to direct it and less to care for the thousands of migrants who will deport us;

3. CUT. López Obrador pointed out yesterday that among the benefits of the ministers of the Court is that some have an escort from the Federal Protection Service. And I tell you that the current president of that court has always had them. And currently only one maintains them. The one who asked you and you authorized.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

