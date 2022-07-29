Mexico City.- The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorsigned a decree before the water crisis currently living the Metropolitan Area of ​​Monterreyguaranteeing the liquid for up to 10 years.

During La Mañanera this Friday, July 29, the AMLO government presented a plan to continue supplying water to the citizens of the municipalities of Nuevo Leon.

The plan includes the construction of an aqueduct, as well as the completion of the Libertad Dam and the implementation of the Plan DN-III for the Armed Forces to supply 114 water pipes to citizens where the shortage continues.

A) Yes, Andrew Manuel signed the decree in which the Federal government undertakes to comply with the plan presented to guarantee water for 8 to 10 years in one of the most populated regions in all of Mexico.

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, reported that it will be in the course of this Friday that the decree will be made public.

In total, 18 conurbation municipalities of the metropolitan area will benefit, which continue to present problems related to the drought that has devastated Nuevo León.