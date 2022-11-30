After the removal of the Mexican team in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a message of thanks to the Tri through social networks.

It was on his Twitter account that the Mexican president thanked the players for the moments of joy and hope they gave the fans during the time they aspired to qualify for the round of 16.

He also cited one of the phrases from the Culhuacán Memorials about the greatness of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, as well as sending encouragement to the soccer players after their participation in the World Cup finals with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.

“Congratulations to the National Team, in particular for today’s game that gave us moments of joy and hope. Cheer up! As expressed centuries ago in the Culhuacán Memorials: “As long as the world remains, fame and fame will not end glory of Mexico-Tenochtitlan,” he wrote.

Now the Mexican National Team, after their elimination, some of the players will return to Mexican territory to join their clubs, like those who live in Europe, thinking about the second half of the club tournaments.