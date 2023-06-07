This Tuesday, June 6, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) shared a message from the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after the triumph of Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico.

According to the president, the young people from Edomex were the ones who chose Delfina in search of “a real change”for which he considered that they are “our hope: they are consciences in revolution.”

“Now that the country’s political issue is being discussed, it’s not because the country is badly economically or that people don’t have a job or don’t have an income, no. It’s a matter related to privileges,” the president began by saying.

“Since they no longer rule, they had the privilege of ruling, so that alters them. You can be telling them something and it comes in here and it comes out here. That’s why you have to pay more attention to young people. Now those who voted the most for The change in the State of Mexico was the youth, because it is already very difficult to change a person with a conservative mentality,” accused the president.

Also on the same day, the national president of the party, Mario Delgado, boasted of the Morenista victory in Edomex.

Delgado highlighted that they won in 95 of the 125 municipalities that make up the state, including Atlacomulco, considered one of the historical PRI strongholds.