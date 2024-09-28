The power and popularity it holds Lopez Obrador at the close of his six-year term they will make the political retirement that he promised will not happen, at least immediately. Nor will he move the first week of October to Palenque, Chiapasnor will it cease to have interference in matters of Brunette or possibly from the federal government, criticized political analysts consulted by EL DEBATE.

Other plans

And after more than three years of insisting that at the end of his six-year term he would move to the “La Chingada” farm, located in Palenque, Chiapasthe president revealed that he always has no set date to leave Mexico City.

I won’t leave right away. It could be two days later, three days later or even a week later…, he commented with a laugh.

According to the president, the “La Chingada” farm He received it as an inheritance from his parents. Of six brothers, he shared that one hectare was given to each one and he got the part of the house built, because he was the oldest. The place has ceibas that are 80 and 100 years old. It also has mahogany trees, cedars, flowers, flamboyanes, guayacanes and tall canopy trees.

The president had detailed that he would be working on research on pre-Hispanic Mexico. “I’m already putting together my basic bibliography, my basic books, there are 80, 100, because I don’t want to go out and look for a text or I don’t want to go to an archive, I don’t want to go to a library and have my photo taken, no,” he said. .

Now, the speech remains in the air. “It confirms that congruence is not its sign. “He says one thing and does another thing, the president plays with politics, he is not going to leave power, it would be too naive to think that, he is going to try to continue,” said Nora Arellano, political analyst and columnist.

Control

In her opinion, Nora Arellano stated that what is interesting will be the behavior of Claudia Sheinbaum in the Presidency, that is, if he is going to give dignity to the investiture or if he is going to function as someone managed by López Obrador.

In Morena, through his son (Andrés López Beltrán) he will have control and Luisa María Alcalde, who has proven to be an important bishop for him in the image and in the management of the political caste, he explained.

For his part, the political analyst and academic of the Metropolitan Autonomous University Javier Santiago Castillo, added that AMLO has managed to close the six-year term with the political force of social legitimacy, the constitutional reforms and the political operation that he leaves in spaces such as the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies.

Networks

For Javier Santiago Castillo, with that network of loyalists in the Legislative Branch, in the Executive Branch, in Brunetteit is unlikely that Lopez Obrador completely remove himself from power, as he could be building a political dynasty in the process.

However, he analyzed that time will tell if these characters are loyal to the institution of the Presidency of the Republic, represented by Claudia Sheinbaum or the former president.

We must grant the right to doubt whether these officials are going to play their own political game, in certain circumstances, perhaps even in disagreement with the current president, and we would have to see how the president acts as well, he explained.

National Palace

For his part, Roberto Soltero, political analyst, highlighted that López Obrador is a man accustomed to power and exercised it like no other president had ever done before, in such a way that the promises he previously made are now easy to break.

He will remain in Mexico City to observe the first stage, the first days of the new government, Soltero said.

He detailed that AMLO will vacate the National Palace on the last day of his mandate, breaking unwritten rules of other presidents of the republic, in the sense that a month and a half before, they had already vacated what was the former official residence of The PinesIn this case, it would be the apartment located in the National Palace.

The analyst added that the practice has also been that the former presidents leave without showing interference in the public life of Mexico.