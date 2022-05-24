Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that the neoliberal model it wouldn’t be all bad if it were applied without corruption.

When answering a question about the drinking water service in the Municipality of Aguascalientes, concessioned to a private company and whose permit ends next year, the President expressed his reflection on the neoliberal model.

“I consider that the main problem in Mexico is corruption. Before that was not talked about, I feel like one of the forerunners in putting this issue on the debate table. Because not even in the speeches spoke of corruption.

“When talking about the neoliberal model, I have come to maintain that, if the neoliberal model be applied without corruptionIt wouldn’t be all bad. It is that it can be the most perfect economic model, but with the aggravation of corruption it is useless. So, the background is that, the one that prevails corruption, “he said.

On the subject of the operation of the Veolia company, which has the concession of the municipal drinking water service in Aguascalientes and whose issue has been central in the campaign for the renewal of the governorship, the President said that citizens must demand a good service.

López Obrador called on citizens to denounce if there is corruptionif they charge too much for water or if the water is dirty, even if the companies that provide the service have looked bad in other states, assume that it was an act of corruption.

“In the case of water, it is a sovereign decision, it is a decision of the state governments and in almost all cases they have the endorsement of local congresses, so we cannot intervene, only that it corresponds to springs or federal waters that they have to do with the administration of the National Water Commission, but the distribution of water in the states, even in municipalities, depends on local authorities.

We recommend you read:

“If there is corruption, the public service works badly, being privatized or in the hands of government agencies. The thing to avoid is corruption. There are many complaints in the country for the privatization of water, for improper charges, for the poor quality of water, because they were concessions that were made to make a scam, to obtain benefits, to collect bribes, moches,” said López Obrador, in morning conference.