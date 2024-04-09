President Andrés Manuel López Obrador This Tuesday, he launched harsh criticism against the media, accusing them of promoting a narrative against his government during the first presidential debate organized by the INE.

In his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president expressed his discontent with the development of the first presidential debate, where Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Javier Álvarez Máynez participated.

“It's still been a day or two, throughout the narrative of the debateIf you analyze it, they talked about what our adversaries maintain, of the means of manipulation, the entire narrative of the debate is that. Not recognizing absolutely anything,” he said.

López Obrador accused that the debate questions were loaded with the narrative of his opponents, designed to attack his government.

“Two days ago, the entire narrative of the debate came from what our adversaries of the manipulative media maintain, the entire narrative of the debate was that,” said López Obrador, visibly upset.

The President criticized the lack of recognition of his government's achievements and accused the media of using their narrative to raise the questions of the debate.

He emphasized that, despite this strategy, they failed to discredit his government. However, he made clear his rejection of what he considers a manipulation of public opinion by the media.

According to López Obrador, this narrative was evident in the questions asked during the debate, which hinted at the persistence of corruption in his administration.

“It is recognizing absolutely nothing, it is the narrative of Televisa, Azteca, REFORMA and El Universal,” said the president. Additionally, he criticized the supposed citizen consultation used to select debate questions, leaving the hosts the “privilege of choosing the questions.”

López Obrador emphasized that, despite his government's efforts to combat corruption, debate questions suggested that corruption remained a problem, equating his administration with previous ones.

On the other hand, the President regretted the smear campaigns that his government has faced, even going so far as to accuse them of leaving children with cancer without treatment.

“We have suffered smear campaigns, they went so far as to accuse us of leaving children with cancer without medicine, without treatment, all because of their illness, their excessive ambition for money, because that is the only thing that matters to them, it moves them, that “He has alienated them, that is their god,” money, he said.

However, he stressed that despite these accusations, the debate passed without major problems, noting that in the end the candidates “hugged and kissed each other.”

INE orders to lower or modify morning hours

The National Electoral Institute (INE) has determined that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador violated the electoral law in five of his most recent mornings, for which he has been ordered to modify or eliminate them.

Does this decision arise as a result of complaints filed by the National Action (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties, who accused the president and several public officials of influencing electoral preferences in favor of the MORENA party and its candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

The INE Complaints and Complaints Commission found that some expressions made during the morning press conferences on March 7, 11, 12, 22 and April 1, 2024 could violate the principles of neutrality, impartiality and equity of the electoral process in progress.

Therefore, the federal Executive has been ordered to take the necessary measures to eliminate or modify said conferences on any official platform.

Furthermore, the INE has urged the President to refrain from making any statement or comment on electoral issues, whether positively or negatively, guaranteeing that his actions are in line with the constitutional principles of impartiality and neutrality.

This includes the dissemination of government propaganda that is not permitted by electoral law.