Faced with the interventionist activities of the US ambassador Ken Salazar in John Gavin mode, Mexico is reminding the United States that the bilateral relationship is more than the business interests of companies in the electricity sector that have wanted to exert influence through legislators and threatening pressure from the White House.

The new migratory collapse that is piercing the border and that got into the 2024 US presidential race, the very existence of the Free Trade Agreement denounced for violating national sovereignty and the closing of the Mexican anti-narcotics office that worked with the DEA in full swing of fentanyl smuggling and the more than 100,000 deaths per year due to an overdose of this drug, have shattered the commitments of the Bicentennial Meeting.

Despite the hugs in virtual meetings between the two presidents, the White House has not changed its approach to dominating Mexico. Ambassador Ken Salazar’s management as deputy 501 in the discussion of the electricity law in the sovereign Mexican Congress was the culmination of aggressive and unilateral behavior by the United States to intervene in Mexican political processes to impose the points of view of the interests of the electricity companies Americans.

If the United States, following the logic of the 1991 Negroponte Memorandum, used the Treaty to liquidate Mexico’s national focus on policies of US interest and in the dispute over imperial geopolitics, Mexico could be using pressure in the opposite direction to remind the White House that The bilateral relationship cannot be reduced to the energy contracts of US companies that have preferred pressure from the US government and not resort to international courts for dispute resolution.

In the National Palace they recorded with great precision the US complicity of the PRI-PAN-PRD opposition alliance and the interests that control it and that come from Coparmex, the far-right business activist Claudio X. González and Ambassador Salazar lobbying to get the vote legislative against the electrical reform.

The balance in Sunday’s vote was a pyrrhic victory for the opposition alliance, because the federal government is going to apply to all the instruments of the State to implement in fact a severe limitation on foreign electrical investments and that it will pay the cost of the controversies in international courts. In the National Palace it seemed to have become clear that the dispute over the electricity law was not about strict compliance with the Treaty that reduced the sovereignty of the Mexican State, but rather the denationalization of the economy and the loss of public ownership of energy resources.

In this context, evidence continues to accumulate that Mexico would be deflating the expectations of the Bicentennial Understanding that the United States was assuming as a mechanism of control and immobilization of Mexican economic and geopolitical interests. The next step will be in the attitude that President López Obrador assumes before the Summit of the Americas next June called by President Biden in the complicated scenario of geopolitical and military reinforcement of the United States that is prefiguring the war in Ukraine and the strengthening of the strategy President Putin’s national security geopolitics.

The Summit of the Americas was preceded by the Forum for Democracy held by President Biden to exclusively invite allies who meet the requirements of interests of subordination to Washington’s imperial diplomacy. President López Obrador did not participate in that Forum and launched the rhetoric of building a new Latin American and Caribbean bloc to replace the OAS as –Fidel Castro would say in 1962 when Washington ordered the expulsion of Cuba from that multilateral organization– the “Department of Colonies” of the White House. And although the conditions and circumstances are not given to land that step of geopolitical and military reorganization of the countries south of the Rio Grande, in any case they sent a signal that Mexico would be repeating before Russia the worthy role of President López Mateos de refusing to obey the US order to break with Havana.

Once again, the pieces are placed to draw a scenario in which Mexico is more necessary for the United States than the other way around. And that the thread could be broken by the thinnest: Ambassador Ken Salazar.

Policy for dummies: Real politics is what you don’t see.

The content of this column is the exclusive responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.