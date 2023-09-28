President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted this Thursday the murder of six young people in Zacatecas and He acknowledged that in the last two days homicides have increased in the country.

In his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president said that the situation in Chiapas is being attended to and He mentioned that in Nuevo León he is supporting the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense.

“In the case of Nuevo León, action is being taken, it is a confrontation of groups in this area,” said the chief executive. “We are helping the government of New Lion, everything we can. The National Guard is participating, as well as the Secretary of Defense.”

López Obrador also referred to the case of the young people reported missing in Zacatecas, of whom six were found dead and one injured.

“It is regrettable what happened in Zacatecas, the young people; the same, we are investigating the young people, there is one who fortunately is alive, injured, and is testifying to find out the reason for these crimes,” said the President, who did not want to provide details.

Furthermore, the president did not want to mention the groups fighting in Zacatecas, but assured that they already have the information.

“Tell the people of Zacatecas that we are working in an orderly manner, with the local authorities, and we are going to continue fighting crime and guaranteeing peace and tranquility, which is our responsibility,” said the Tabasco native.

López Obrador stressed that homicides in the country increased greatly yesterday, Wednesday and Tuesday.

“Yesterday there was already a decrease, but well located, we are already working with that purpose,” he said.