The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) lamented the death of actor Mexican Hector Bonilla this Friday, November 25, 2022.

“I regret the death of Hector Bonillagreat actorhonest and always with firm convictions”, lamented the president.

“I hug Sofia, her children, family and friends,” she extended Lopez Obrador Through social networks.

Hector Bonilla The Mexican actor died at the age of 83, whose career was highlighted by characterizing dramatic to comic films, as well as documentaries, television series, among others.

The last film in which he participated pretty as an actor was last year, titled A not so cool Christmas.

Hector Bonilla He was in national films, but also American and international, among the most renowned are Licensed to Kill (1969), The Boyfriends (1971), The Vulture Monastery (1973), The Mexican (1977), Matinée (1977) , Red dawn (1989) and A father not so father (2016).