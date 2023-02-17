The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorhas announced its refusal to hand over the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru, as it should on this occasion, because it considers that the government of Dina Boluarte is “spurious.”

“I do not want to hand over a government that I consider spurious. I do not want to legitimize a coup d’etat, it is contrary to freedoms, human rights and it is anti-democratic,” warned the head of the Executive.

López Obrador has argued that the president Pedro Castillo was dismissed illegally and arbitrarilyin what he has called “a technical coup” orchestrated by the oligarchy, in which the will of the Peruvian people was not respected.

Besides, The Mexican president has denounced a racist and classist attitude towards Pedro Castillowho was harassed by Congress from the beginning for being a teacher of the mountains and for coming from a humble family.

In his morning press conference, from Sonora, he indicated that he does not want to legitimize a coup, since he considers that it is contrary to freedoms, human rights and is antidemocratic.

López Obrador has explained that his intention is to notify the members of the Rio Group so that they can determine if the presidency of the organization should be handed over to Peru.

ANDhe Rio Group is a permanent consultation mechanism made up of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Once the opinion of the members of this group has been obtained, the Mexican president has indicated that he will abide by the corresponding decision.

This situation has generated tension between Mexico and Peru, since the government of Dina Boluarte has indicated that López Obrador does not want to hand over the presidency of the Pacific Alliance because he “continues to support” Pedro Castillo.

The Summit of the Pacific Alliance, in which the pro tempore presidency was to be handed over to Peru, was postponed in November 2021 because the Peruvian Congress did not allow then-President Castillo to leave the country.

However, weeks later, Castillo was dismissed and imprisoned after carrying out a failed self-coup.

Since then, López Obrador has supported Castillo, granting asylum to his wife and children and denouncing that it was a coup against him.