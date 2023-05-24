The pressure to set profitable prices for the production of white corn and wheat continues and today a definition could be given. State and federal officials will meet to follow up on the proposal that since last week was delivered to the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and which in turn was delivered to the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The demand remains the same: a price of 7,000 pesos for the ton of white corn and 8,000 for wheat. Nevertheless, every day the outlook looks more difficult for Sinaloan producers. Yesterday President López Obrador spoke about the farmers’ movement and in not good terms. He said that there is politicking and manipulation.

Another indication that it is not looking very good for farmers was the reference that the President of the Republic made to the support that has been given to Sinaloa in agricultural matters. During yesterday’s morning conference, López Obrador warned that Sinaloa has special attention from the federation. As an example, he mentioned the purchase of one million tons of corn at a guaranteed price, something that no other entity has. He also referred to the distribution of free fertilizer that will be made among farmers with crops of less than ten hectares. That, AMLO stressed, does not have another state either.

Legislative garbagewith those words the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, referred to the proposals raised by the Sinaloense Party (PAS) whose contents are unconstitutional and even plagiarism. The accusation of Castro Melendrez ignited the dispute in the legislative palace that led to the demand by the faction of the PAS for the deputy to apologize publicly. On the contrary, the president of Political Coordination continued to criticize him and He accused the pasistas of defending the opacity of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. The dispute is on in the 64th Legislature and it is not seen when it will decrease in intensity.

It was time that the authorities pay more attention to the situation of the Bacurimí drain, in the capital of Sinaloa, after much insistence from residents of the Valle Alto, Villas del Río and Bacurimí sectors. Yesterday, Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil went to said area accompanied by the Secretary of State Public Works, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, where he also supervised the improvement work being carried out, and attended to the fact that the inhabitants claim that revetment works advance to prevent flooding in the upcoming rainy season. But to carry out the second and third stages of the work, nothing more and nothing less than 350 million pesos are required, which the federal government is expected to contribute. Hopefully this year the work will be ready.

Culiacán is on fire, and it is that the heat does not drop below 40 degrees, which has raised the alert of the Health authorities to the health risks it represents. PC has already asked to suspend sports activities.