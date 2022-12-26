Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recommended that his successor continue with the exercise of “La Mañanera”, considering that this helps to keep the general population informed.

When questioned about the term of the Press conference once he leaves the Presidency, AMLO indicated that whoever hands over the position can continue with the exercise, regardless of whether it is carried out in the morning or even on a daily basis.

“Among other things there must be a means of information. That if it is in the morning or in the afternoon or every two days, but if you have to be reporting, look for ways to be reporting and assert the right of reply and not remain silent, “said the president.

Andres Manuel He recalled that it is also important that freedom of expression in Mexico continue to be guaranteed, however, he said that it was also necessary for the authorities to have the right of reply.

“Guarantee full freedom, that is, that the adversaries can say everything, even insult, but that they also have the right to reply and to be reporting.

The job of a ruler is to inform, it is to guide, it is to raise awareness, it is an obligation to inform the people,” he asserted.

the morning

the morning is a program that is broadcast through the official social networks of the Federal Government and President Andrés Manuel, where a press conference will be held to discuss relevant issues in Mexico.

The conference is held from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (central time) from the Treasury Room of the National Palace, a historic building that functions as the official residence of the president.

On occasions, La Mañanera is broadcast from the different states of the Republic, depending on AMLO’s schedule, since during the week he tours the entities, mainly to supervise Federal Government works.